Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in April

As we crossover to a new month with the long weekend, it’s time to see what little treats our streaming services are giving us for Easter.

New in April is the second season of Aussie favourite Heartbreak High on Netflix, the much-talked-about Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV releases on Binge and the latest video game adaptation, Fallout, drops on Prime Video.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April 2024.

What’s streaming on Netflix in April?

April 1

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman

The Maze Runner

The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Pride & Prejudice

April 2

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

April 3

Rodelo Rock

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Files of the Unexplained

April 4

Crooks

Ripley

The Tearsmith

I Woke Up A Vampire – Season 2

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

April 5

Parasyte: The Grey

Scoop

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

April 8

Spirit Rangers – Season 3

Below Deck – Season 7

April 9

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

What Jennifer Did

April 11

As the Crow Flies – Season 3

Heartbreak High – Season 2

Midsummer Night

April 12

Good Times

A Journey

Amar Singh Chamkila

Love, Divided

Stolen

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

After

April 15

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

April 17

Don’t Hate the Player

Our Living World

The Grimm Variations

April 18

Bros

The Upshaws – Part 5

April 19

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

April 22

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen

CoComelon Lane – Season 2

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Fight For Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

April 24

Deliver Me

April 25

Dead Boy Detectives

City Hunter

April 26

The Asunta Case

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Animal Kingdom

April 29

Honeymoonish

April 30

Fiasco

Bohemian Rhapsody

What’s streaming on Stan in April?

April 1

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 6

Bloodshot (2020)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Other Guys

April 2

All American – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Around the Sun

Rheingold

April 3

Señorita 89 – Season 2

A Single Man

April 4

Walker – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Looking for Eric

Butchers of the Bayou – Season 1

April 5

BMF: Black Mafia Family – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Golden Girls – Seasons 1-7

Candy

Siesta Key – Season 2

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

April 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 14

Survivor

April 7

The Girlfriend Experience

Superheroes

Abracadabra

April 8

White Lies – Season 1

Bloody Hell

April 9

Australia Day

Godland

April 10

The Resident – Seasons 1-5

Overdrive

Two Many Chefs

Ferrante Fever

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

April 11

Homefront

Ex on the Beach (UK) – Seasons 6-7

April 12

Ghostbusters (2016)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters 2

Baywatch – Season 1-9

April 13

14 Blades

Postman Pat: The Movie

April 14

The Horseman of the Apocalypse

Undercover

April 15

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Summoning Sylvia

First Snow of Summer

Ema

April 16

Fantastic Mr. Fox

In Therapy

April 17

Catfish UK: Seasons 1-2

Fathers & Mothers

Chariots of Fire

Eddie the Eagle

April 18

Such Brave Girls – Season 1

The Choice

April 19

Dallas Buyers Club

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Summer Love – Season 1

Ice Age

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

April 20

The Will to Fly

There’s Something About Mary

April 21

Dark Places

The Art Dealer

April 22

You’re Not You

Once Upon a Time… In Bethlehem

Aurore

April 23

Teen Mom UK – Seasons 7-8

Next to Her

April 24

The Reef

The Reaping

April 25

Against the Sun

Renegades

April 26

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies

Pretty Woman

April 27

Say it Loud

Salvo

April 28

Mud

The Paperboy

April 29

The Grudge (2020)

Taking of Tiger Mountain

April 30

Little Big Soldier

Kung Fu Jungle

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in April?

April 1

Vanderpump Villa

April 3

Wish

UFO Factory – Season 1

Me & Mickey (shorts) – Season 2

Morphie (shorts) – Season 1

Firebuds – Season 2

April 6

The Fable – Season 1

April 7

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – Season 1

April 10

Blood Free – Season 1

American Dad – Season 18 (new episodes)

April 12

The Greatest Hits

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

April 17

We Were The Lucky Ones

The Secret Score – Season 1

See You in Another Life – Season 1

Good Trouble – Season 5 (new episodes)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 12

April 20

High Hopes – Season 1

April 22

Tiger

Secrets of the Octopus – Season 1

Tigers on the Rise

April 24

House of the Owl – Season 1

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

April 30

FX’s The Veil

What’s streaming on Binge in April?

April 1

Taboo – Season 1

The Regime – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8 (finale)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 15

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 227 (daily episodes)

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 176 (daily episodes)

Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 190 (daily episodes)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 186-200

Emmerdale – Episode 9907 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 11208 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6867

Three Chords and the Truth

April 2

High Country – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Way Home – Season 2 (finale)

The Synanon Fix – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rooney

Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kiwi Bake Off Special: Celebrity Treasure Island

Jamie’s One Pan Wonders – Season 1, Episode 6

The First 48 – Season 17, Episode 3

Blackadder – Seasons 1-4

Fathers & Mothers

April 3

Justice USA – Season 1

Rapa – Seasons 1-2

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 19, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Reckoning – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

High Country Farm – Season 1 (finale)

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe – Season 1

Voltaire in Love – Season 1

Haunted Case Files – Season 1-2

10 Cloverfield Lane

April 4

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Part 2 Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Allegiance – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Jessica’s Big Little World – Season 1, Episodes 101-103, 106, 108

Encounter UFO – Season 1

Paris Murders – Season 2-7

Blackberry

Little Tornadoes

Two Many Chefs

April 5

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Episode 1-2

The Savoy – Season 1

London Kills – Season 2

Summer House – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order – Season 23, Episode 10 + 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 3

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 15

Cujo

One Day

Coach Carter

The Adventures of Tintin

April 6

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Episode 3-4

S.W.A.T – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Beyond Paradise – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Godland

Boyhood

21 Grams

Anaconda

The River Wild

April 7

WWE WrestleMania XL (2 Day Premium Event)

Strip – Season 1 (finale)

Truelove – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

April 8

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

The Great North – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

The Goldbergs – Season 1-5

Father Goose

Pet Sematary (1989)

April 9

UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin – Season 1

April 10

Yes, Prime Minister – Season 1

Queens of the Mystery – Season 2

Secrets of the London Underground – Season 2

The Third Wife

April 11

Whitstable Pearl – Season 1

Brandy Hell-Ville: The Cult of Fast Fashion

The Big Interiors Battle – Season 1

Animal Control – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Biosphere

Sister Smile

The Secret of the Sword

April 12

All New Traffic Cops – Seasons 11-12

Summer House – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Cult Cars: Land Cruiser Dreaming – Season 1

The Supervet – Season 2

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Nahid

Wildcats

Happy Ending

The Origin of Evil

April 13

Superfan – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

In Love and War

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

April 15

The Sympathizer – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Natural History Museum: World of Wonder – Season 2

The Goldbergs – Seasons 6-10

April 16

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 16

The Lesson

April 17

Portrait Artists of the Year – Season 10

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th

Britain’s Best Beach Huts – Season 1

The Wishmas Tree

April 19

Alice and Jack – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Big Steam Adventure – Season 1

The Night of the 12th

April 22

The Jinx – Part Two

Where the Wild Men Are – Season 11, Episodes 7-12

Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episodes 9-13

April 23

Cops – Season 35, Episodes 26-33

Secrets of the Jurassic Dinosaurs – Season 1

April 24

Ford vs Holden

Building The Impossible – Season 1

April 25

Hotel Portofino – Season 3 Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 26

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 8

Past Lives

Master Gardener

Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter

April 29

First Time Medics – Season 1

Mountain Men – Season 12

April 30

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in April?

April 1

Justified – Seasons 1-6

Jumanji: The Next Level

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Pixels

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

April 2

Constantine

April 4

Musica

April 5

How to Date Billy Walsh

Out of Death

April 7

Mechanic: Resurrection

Defiance

April 8

Little Women (2019)

April 9

Get Smart

April 10

Goosebumps

April 11

Fallout – Season 1

April 12

Hidden

April 15

Biosphere

April 16

Hip Hop World

Criminal (2016)

April 18

Puppy Love

Going Home with Tyler Cameron – Season 1

April 23

Miss Sloane

April 25

Them – Season 2

April 26

Past Lives

Saven: La Cazadora

Comedy Class – Season 1

ACMA Game – Season 1

April 28

American Ultra

April 30

Jupiter Ascending

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in April?

April 1

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid

April 4

Star Trek: Discover – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

Blackberry

April 7

Ticket to Paradise

April 8

Praise This

April 10

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One

The Really Loud House – Season 2

The Loud House – Season 7

April 11

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

April 12

Fora

April 18

Dicks: The Musical

April 19

ARK : The Animated Series

April 24

Impractical Joker – Season 7-9

April 25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

April 27

Knuckles

Rubble & Crew (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in April

April 3

Loot – Season 2

April 5

Girls State

Sugar

April 12

Franklin

April 24

The Big Door Prize – Season 2

What’s Streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April?

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April.

Internment (Australian web series)

My First Time

Snoop Dogg’s 4/20 Marathon (April 20)

Watch all this and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION live or on demand.

As you can see there’s plenty to watch this month, particularly coming off an epic awards season. If you need a reminder, here’s what was released in March.

