Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in April

As we crossover to a new month with the long weekend, it’s time to see what little treats our streaming services are giving us for Easter.
New in April is the second season of Aussie favourite Heartbreak High on Netflix, the much-talked-about Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV releases on Binge and the latest video game adaptation, Fallout, drops on Prime Video.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April 2024.
What’s streaming on Netflix in April?
April 1
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
- The Maze Runner
- The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials
- Maze Runner: Death Cure
- Pride & Prejudice
April 2
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
April 3
- Rodelo Rock
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
- Files of the Unexplained
April 4
- Crooks
- Ripley
- The Tearsmith
- I Woke Up A Vampire – Season 2
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
April 5
- Parasyte: The Grey
- Scoop
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
April 8
- Spirit Rangers – Season 3
- Below Deck – Season 7
April 9
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
April 10
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
- The Hijacking of Flight 601
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
- What Jennifer Did
April 11
- As the Crow Flies – Season 3
- Heartbreak High – Season 2
- Midsummer Night
April 12
- Good Times
- A Journey
- Amar Singh Chamkila
- Love, Divided
- Stolen
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
- After
April 15
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
April 17
- Don’t Hate the Player
- Our Living World
- The Grimm Variations
April 18
- Bros
- The Upshaws – Part 5
April 19
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
April 22
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
- CoComelon Lane – Season 2
April 23
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold
- Fight For Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
April 24
- Deliver Me
April 25
- Dead Boy Detectives
- City Hunter
April 26
- The Asunta Case
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
- Animal Kingdom
April 29
- Honeymoonish
April 30
- Fiasco
- Bohemian Rhapsody
What’s streaming on Stan in April?
April 1
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 6
- Bloodshot (2020)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Other Guys
April 2
- All American – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Around the Sun
- Rheingold
April 3
- Señorita 89 – Season 2
- A Single Man
April 4
- Walker – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Looking for Eric
- Butchers of the Bayou – Season 1
April 5
- BMF: Black Mafia Family – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Golden Girls – Seasons 1-7
- Candy
- Siesta Key – Season 2
- Taken (2008)
- Taken 2
- Taken 3
April 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 14
- Survivor
April 7
- The Girlfriend Experience
- Superheroes
- Abracadabra
April 8
- White Lies – Season 1
- Bloody Hell
April 9
- Australia Day
- Godland
April 10
- The Resident – Seasons 1-5
- Overdrive
- Two Many Chefs
- Ferrante Fever
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
April 11
- Homefront
- Ex on the Beach (UK) – Seasons 6-7
April 12
- Ghostbusters (2016)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters 2
- Baywatch – Season 1-9
April 13
- 14 Blades
- Postman Pat: The Movie
April 14
- The Horseman of the Apocalypse
- Undercover
April 15
- Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Summoning Sylvia
- First Snow of Summer
- Ema
April 16
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- In Therapy
April 17
- Catfish UK: Seasons 1-2
- Fathers & Mothers
- Chariots of Fire
- Eddie the Eagle
April 18
- Such Brave Girls – Season 1
- The Choice
April 19
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Summer Love – Season 1
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
April 20
- The Will to Fly
- There’s Something About Mary
April 21
- Dark Places
- The Art Dealer
April 22
- You’re Not You
- Once Upon a Time… In Bethlehem
- Aurore
April 23
- Teen Mom UK – Seasons 7-8
- Next to Her
April 24
- The Reef
- The Reaping
April 25
- Against the Sun
- Renegades
April 26
- Pride & Prejudice & Zombies
- Pretty Woman
April 27
- Say it Loud
- Salvo
April 28
- Mud
- The Paperboy
April 29
- The Grudge (2020)
- Taking of Tiger Mountain
April 30
- Little Big Soldier
- Kung Fu Jungle
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in April?
April 1
- Vanderpump Villa
April 3
- Wish
- UFO Factory – Season 1
- Me & Mickey (shorts) – Season 2
- Morphie (shorts) – Season 1
- Firebuds – Season 2
April 6
- The Fable – Season 1
April 7
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – Season 1
April 10
- Blood Free – Season 1
- American Dad – Season 18 (new episodes)
April 12
- The Greatest Hits
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
April 17
- We Were The Lucky Ones
- The Secret Score – Season 1
- See You in Another Life – Season 1
- Good Trouble – Season 5 (new episodes)
- Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 12
April 20
- High Hopes – Season 1
April 22
- Tiger
- Secrets of the Octopus – Season 1
- Tigers on the Rise
April 24
- House of the Owl – Season 1
April 26
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story
April 30
- FX’s The Veil
What’s streaming on Binge in April?
April 1
- Taboo – Season 1
- The Regime – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8 (finale)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 15
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 227 (daily episodes)
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 176 (daily episodes)
- Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 190 (daily episodes)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 186-200
- Emmerdale – Episode 9907 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11208 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6867
- Three Chords and the Truth
April 2
- High Country – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Way Home – Season 2 (finale)
- The Synanon Fix – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rooney
- Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off Special: Celebrity Treasure Island
- Jamie’s One Pan Wonders – Season 1, Episode 6
- The First 48 – Season 17, Episode 3
- Blackadder – Seasons 1-4
- Fathers & Mothers
April 3
- Justice USA – Season 1
- Rapa – Seasons 1-2
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 19, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Reckoning – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- High Country Farm – Season 1 (finale)
- Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe – Season 1
- Voltaire in Love – Season 1
- Haunted Case Files – Season 1-2
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
April 4
- American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Part 2 Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Allegiance – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence – Season 1
- 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Jessica’s Big Little World – Season 1, Episodes 101-103, 106, 108
- Encounter UFO – Season 1
- Paris Murders – Season 2-7
- Blackberry
- Little Tornadoes
- Two Many Chefs
April 5
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Episode 1-2
- The Savoy – Season 1
- London Kills – Season 2
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order – Season 23, Episode 10 + 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 3
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 15
- Cujo
- One Day
- Coach Carter
- The Adventures of Tintin
April 6
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Episode 3-4
- S.W.A.T – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Beyond Paradise – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Godland
- Boyhood
- 21 Grams
- Anaconda
- The River Wild
April 7
- WWE WrestleMania XL (2 Day Premium Event)
- Strip – Season 1 (finale)
- Truelove – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
April 8
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us
- The Great North – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- The Goldbergs – Season 1-5
- Father Goose
- Pet Sematary (1989)
April 9
- UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin – Season 1
April 10
- Yes, Prime Minister – Season 1
- Queens of the Mystery – Season 2
- Secrets of the London Underground – Season 2
- The Third Wife
April 11
- Whitstable Pearl – Season 1
- Brandy Hell-Ville: The Cult of Fast Fashion
- The Big Interiors Battle – Season 1
- Animal Control – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Biosphere
- Sister Smile
- The Secret of the Sword
April 12
- All New Traffic Cops – Seasons 11-12
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Cult Cars: Land Cruiser Dreaming – Season 1
- The Supervet – Season 2
- Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Nahid
- Wildcats
- Happy Ending
- The Origin of Evil
April 13
- Superfan – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- In Love and War
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
- Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
April 15
- The Sympathizer – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Natural History Museum: World of Wonder – Season 2
- The Goldbergs – Seasons 6-10
April 16
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 16
- The Lesson
April 17
- Portrait Artists of the Year – Season 10
- An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th
- Britain’s Best Beach Huts – Season 1
- The Wishmas Tree
April 19
- Alice and Jack – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Big Steam Adventure – Season 1
- The Night of the 12th
April 22
- The Jinx – Part Two
- Where the Wild Men Are – Season 11, Episodes 7-12
- Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episodes 9-13
April 23
- Cops – Season 35, Episodes 26-33
- Secrets of the Jurassic Dinosaurs – Season 1
April 24
- Ford vs Holden
- Building The Impossible – Season 1
April 25
- Hotel Portofino – Season 3 Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 26
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 8
- Past Lives
- Master Gardener
- Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter
April 29
- First Time Medics – Season 1
- Mountain Men – Season 12
April 30
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in April?
April 1
- Justified – Seasons 1-6
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Pixels
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
April 2
- Constantine
April 4
- Musica
April 5
- How to Date Billy Walsh
- Out of Death
April 7
- Mechanic: Resurrection
- Defiance
April 8
- Little Women (2019)
April 9
- Get Smart
April 10
- Goosebumps
April 11
- Fallout – Season 1
April 12
- Hidden
April 15
- Biosphere
April 16
- Hip Hop World
- Criminal (2016)
April 18
- Puppy Love
- Going Home with Tyler Cameron – Season 1
April 23
- Miss Sloane
April 25
- Them – Season 2
April 26
- Past Lives
- Saven: La Cazadora
- Comedy Class – Season 1
- ACMA Game – Season 1
April 28
- American Ultra
April 30
- Jupiter Ascending
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in April?
April 1
- Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid
April 4
- Star Trek: Discover – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Blackberry
April 7
- Ticket to Paradise
April 8
- Praise This
April 10
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One
- The Really Loud House – Season 2
- The Loud House – Season 7
April 11
- The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
April 12
- Fora
April 18
- Dicks: The Musical
April 19
- ARK : The Animated Series
April 24
- Impractical Joker – Season 7-9
April 25
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
April 27
- Knuckles
- Rubble & Crew (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in April
April 3
- Loot – Season 2
April 5
- Girls State
- Sugar
April 12
- Franklin
April 24
- The Big Door Prize – Season 2
What’s Streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in April.
- Internment (Australian web series)
- My First Time
- Snoop Dogg’s 4/20 Marathon (April 20)
As you can see there’s plenty to watch this month, particularly coming off an epic awards season. If you need a reminder, here’s what was released in March.
Images: Prime Video/Netflix/Investigation Discovery
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
