Women’s Champions League Final 2024: When and Where to Watch the Match Live in Australia

Football season is well and truly here, folks. And one of the most exciting matches in the calendar is always the Champions League Grand Final. The women’s tournament is coming to an end soon, so here’s everything you need to know about catching the Women’s Champions League final in Australia.

In case you didn’t know, the Women’s Champions League, like the Men’s League, is run by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and features the top football clubs in Europe, each competing for the main title.

Quite a few of the Matildas members play for European clubs in the Women’s Champions League, so that’s where you’ll catch them when they’re not playing for our national team.

When did the 2023/24 season start?

Images: UEFA/Getty Images

Things kicked off a little later for the 2023/24 Women’s Champions League season due to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The group stage draw was on October 20, and the group stages progressed from there.

Group stage for the Women’s Champions League

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter finals for the Women’s Champions League

First Leg – 19/20 March

Second leg – 27/28 March

Semi Finals

First leg – 20/21 April

Second leg – 27/28 April

When is the Women’s Champions League Grand Final?

If you’ve been following along with the excitement of the tournament, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Women’s Champions League Grand Final is only days away. You can catch the match on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the bright old time of 2:00 am AEST.

The two teams fighting it out for the title this year are Barcelona and Lyon (Ellie Carpenter’s team).

How to watch the Women’s Champions Leauge in Australia

While local streamers Paramount + and Stan have the rights to most other football competitions, including the Women’s A-League and the majority of other UEFA matches, the UWCL is a bit different…

All games have a home on the sports streaming service DAZN right now. This is kind of unexpected, as DAZN is usually a platform associated with boxing. In any case, this is the home of the UWCL for the moment, and plans start at $13.99 a month.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images, Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

