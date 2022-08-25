10 Home Office Desks That’ll Suit Any Space and Budget

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the last two years have taught us anything about the future of remote work and working from home (WFH), it’s that investing in a decent home office set-up is never a bad idea. When it comes down to it, a good set-up often consists of four things. The first is an ergonomic office chair — usually, a good swivel chair with lumbar support will do the trick. The second is the right kind of technical equipment and desk accessories, because trust us, these can go a long way when it comes to productivity. Last but not least, you’ll also need a desk that’s big enough to support your computer, be it desktop or laptop.

How much space you have in your home office will inform what kind of desk set-up you’ll need. You can get small enough desks to hold your computer or laptop alone or regular-sized office desks if you need additional space for files, planners (and maybe even a plant). Alternatively, you can also have a look at standing desks or sit to stand desks if you’re sick of being on your toosh all day. Corner desks even work great when it comes to creating your own little productivity nook in the lounge or dining room.

They also come in a range of different materials — plain, timber, metal etc. — so you can find one that suits the decor and style of your home. We’ve found a variety of desks for every budget, with the cheapest setting you back around $72.12 and the more expensive ones falling under $399.

Oh, and if you need a matching chair, we’ve found a bunch of those too. Happy Shopping!

READ MORE Investing in an Ergonomic Office Chair Could Save Your Back and Bank Balance in the Long Run

The Best Small Office Desks

After a small desk with storage space? Why not opt for the Artiss Store Computer Desk? It’s sturdy, stylish, and comes with two draws you can load all your things into when you’re not using them. The desk is 100cms x 54cms, the perfect size for a small bedroom or home office.

Where to buy: eBay ($72.12 with code ‘SBOPSAV‘), Amazon ($89.95)

If you’re after a no muss, no fuss small workspace, this one from Need Store should do the job. It can be opened and folded back up within seconds and only takes up 80cm x 40cm worth of space. Its small and compact design fits wherever you need it and still provides enough table space for writing, reading, or working at your computer.

Where to buy: Amazon ($129)

The Best Large Office Desks

The Zinus Jennifer Modern Office Desk is the ideal combination of function and style. It’s easy to assemble, comes in two colourways — timber and white or timber and black, and is 160cms x 61cms in size.

Where to buy: eBay ($143.20 with code ‘PLFD20′), Amazon ($161.10)

The Zinus Lindy folding office table requires minimal effort to set up, looks chic in any space and can be folded up and stored if you don’t want it on display 24/7.

Where to buy: eBay ($175.20), Amazon ($199)

The Best Sit Standing Desks

If you’re in the market for a sit-stand desk, this one from Ergomaker is pretty affordable. It’s about 80cms x 20cms in size and allows you to move from sitting to standing quickly and easily. It also comes in multiple styles and colourways, so you can pick one that suits your home office.

Where to buy: Amazon ($149.99), eBay ($183.74 with code ‘SNSAUGUST‘)

Being able to transition between sitting and standing throughout a long workday can provide numerous health benefits for the body, like increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains. All of which are made easier if you have a sit to stand workspace like this one from VIVO.

Where to buy: Amazon ($189.99)

The Best Standing Desks

If you’d prefer a full-on standing workspace, this one from Levede is a worthwhile investment. This particular one also comes with a motor, so you can automatically lift it up and down with minimal effort. It stands at 70cm tall and elevates up to 118cm.

Where to buy: eBay ($247.99 with code ‘PLFD20‘, usually $924.99)

Ergomakers’s height adjustable electric workspaces can help you effortlessly achieve the perfect sit/stand balance throughout your workday. While seated, it lowes to be 72cm tall, and when elevated, it can rise up to 122cm. This particular desk comes in four different colourways — all white, black and white, timber and black, and all black, so you can pick one that works with your home office.

Where to buy: Amazon ($399)

The Best Corner Desks

Artiss Office Computer Corner Table was designed with a 360-degree rotatable side shelf so that you can have everything within an arm’s reach. The desk is also made from a high-quality melamine finish and with a contemporary design that will match any home office decor.

Where to buy: eBay ($139.95 with code ‘SNSAUGUST‘), Amazon ($189.95)

Simple but still chic, this easy-to-assemble Levede large corner desk is fit for those long days (and nights) of WFH. If you’re someone who likes to spread out your notes or store paperwork across your workspace, the additional free space will be a dream for your productivity. Not all floors are made equal, so you can also adjust the legs on this baby to suit you, but traditionally it’ll sit at around 75cm high.

Where to buy: eBay ($107.99 with code ‘PLFD20‘)