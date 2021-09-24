6 Interior Design Trends From TikTok Worth Shopping

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re the first the admit we love a good TikTok trend or hack. From the kitchen gadgets we didn’t know we needed, right through to the perfect way to cook a poached egg. TikTok is the gatekeeper to all the secrets to simplifying life. Our most recent binge leads us down the rabbit hole of TikTok interior trends.

If, like us, you didn’t know what interior design trends like Cottagecore and Japandi were (more on these later), you’ve been missing out on some really cool ways to accessories and style your home. And since we’re all in the mood to redecorate often (thanks, lockdown), TikTok is proving to be a great source of inspiration. The only tricky part is finding affordable places to shop the trends.

Well, luckily for you, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you by searching for the best places to find these funky trends. Ahead, we unpack each TikTok interior trend and show you where to shop them.

READ MORE You’ll Want to Add These Statement Candles to Every Free Space in Your Home

1. Cottagecore

If you need a little bit of whimsical comfort after all this time in lockdown, the Cottagecore should do the trick. Cottagecore is essentially what it sounds like, an idyllic, romanticized countryside aesthetic filled with wicker baskets, vintage floral tea sets, and crochet blankets that your grandmother could have knitted. One scroll through the hashtag on TikTok, and you’ll see a bunch of home tours, DIY interior hacks, furniture finds and more. The hashtag currently has over 7.5 billion, yes, billion views, so it’s safe to say this interiors trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

You can find a range of Cottagecore pieces like floral tea sets, wicker baskets and chunky knitted blankets at a range of different price points.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…

Floral tea sets (Amazon, Etsy)

Wicker baskets (Amazon, Etsy)

Crochet blankets (Amazon, Etsy)

2. Midcentury Modern

Just like the ‘60s and ‘70s fashion having a revival at the moment, so is mid-century modern home decor. At the time of writing this, the hashtag has 141.4M views and counting. The trend is all about mixing a range of modern and vintage structural elements and textures to keep the style feeling fresh and not outdated. It’s also an easy one to do on a budget because you can pick up vintage furniture, art and rugs from second-hand stores, Facebook market place and online from sites like Amazon and Etsy.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…

3. Dried Flowers

Everyone from my mum through to my local cafe has jumped on this trend. Dried flower arrangements have been popping up everywhere, including TikTok (126.6M views and counting). I’m putting this one down to lockdown; with all this extra time indoors, we’re all looking for ways to get creative — and this trend is all about preserving flowers and creating artfully arranged bouquets. It’s a super cheap decor trend to dabble as well, you can find a mix of different flowers on places like Amazon and Etsy, or you can give it a crack yourself.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…

4. Japandi

Japandi is the love-child trend of the Japanese and Scandinavian minimalist trends. If you ascribe to a less-is-more mindset when it comes to your decor, this TikTok trend is full of inspiration for you. The chic trend currently has around 10.7M views on TikTok and is absolutely mesmerizing to watch — think ASMR for your eyeballs.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…

5. Twisted Candles

If you didn’t catch our recent article on statement candles, allow me to give you a refresher on the TikTok trend. It has around 9.5M views and is filled with how-to videos, apartment tours and shoppable links. If you’re not much of a DIY-er, you can always shop the interior trend on places like Amazon and Etsy.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…

6. Rattan

Over the last year or so, the ‘70s-era rattan trend has been popping up everywhere. Even I’m guilty of buying into this trend, so much so that my apartment screams ’70s boho. It’s really taken off on TikTok with creative people upcycling vintage rattan furniture or buying things like rattan baskets and converting them into light fixtures.

Keen to try the trend? Start here…