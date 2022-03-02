10 Must-Have Gadgets That Will Help Make Parenthood More Manageable

It’s no secret that parenthood is a tough gig. There’s no manual or no one-size-fits-all approach. And there’s undoubtedly many different opinions on the right way to do things — whatever that might be. That’s why, when TikTok gives you a gold mine of kids/baby products and gadgets that might make this gig just that little bit more manageable, you jump on it. Hard.

You don’t want to skip looking at this list, from room-to-room doorbells to snack towers and baby swings — who knows which product might earn you even an ounce of sleep.

The best kids and baby products

Finding it hard to get bub to sleep or stop crying unless they’re being rocked? This Munchkin Baby Swing will emulate your natural side-to-side sway at five distinct speeds. Still no luck? It’s Bluetooth enabled, so you can also play your child’s favourite music right from your phone. Baby shark, anyone?

You can buy the Munchkin Bluetooth Enabled Lightweight Baby Swing ($356.93) from Amazon here.

Don’t pop a joint while trying to bathe your kids, and get your hands on this tub kneeling gadget that provides support for your knees and elbows. It also might prevent the entirety of your shirt from getting doused in baby bathwater. Thank us later.

You can buy the Skip Hop Baby Bath All-in-One Elbow Saver and Kneeler ($40.28) from Amazon here.

With five grinding pads varying in strength, as well as a pressure-activated arrest system to prevent injury, this Baby Nail Care Set will ease the anxiety associated with cutting your kid’s nails — as well as theirs.

You can buy the Haakaa Baby Nail Care Set ($42.32) from Amazon here.

Those squeezy tubes of baby food and yoghurt can get super expensive when you’re buying them all the time. Not to mention the impact those little bits of plastic can have on the environment. That’s why, if you have the time, making the switch to these reusable silicone pouches allows you to buy tubs of yoghurt in bulk for cheaper and divide them up for your kids. If your bub is fussy or has a lot of allergies, these pouches are also a great way to store homemade purees or breast milk.

You can buy the Haakaa Silicone Yummy Pouch, Reusable Soft Squeeze Food Pouch ($32.99) from Amazon here.

A mum on TikTok revealed that she hated having to shout down the house every night to get her kids to come for dinner or get up for school. Her solution? A Wireless Doorbell Chime.

How it works is that you install the bell in each of your kids’ rooms and keep the buttons in the kitchen or lounge whenever you need them. It also adds an extra layer of novelty for the kids, which always goes down a treat.

You can buy the Wireless Doorbells Chimes ($23.98) from Amazon here.

If you’ve got kids already, you’ll know that you always have to be on your toes for whatever happens. That’s why it’s a good idea to have one of these Anti-Choking Devices on hand if, god forbid, the situation ever arises.

You can buy the DeCHOKER Anti-Choking Device for Toddlers ($145.75) from Amazon here.

Think of this ingenious four-tier gadget as a baby bag organiser to store snacks, dummies, milk power and more. The best part is that it’s completely no-spill (so each layer won’t leak into each other). You can even latch it to your pram or car for travelling.

You can buy the Non-Spill Portable Stackable Snack Tower ($18.49) from Amazon here.

Sick of finding a million and five wrappers and food scraps in the back of your car? Stick these disposable trash bags to your inner car door or to the back of your front seats to train your kids to pop their rubbish in these bins rather than leaving it lying around. They’re especially perfect for long drives or post-Maccas runs.

You can buy the Easy Stick-On Disposable Car Trash Bag ($24.96) from Amazon here.

This floor saucer lounger helps develop your baby’s gross motor skills and stimulates their hand-eye coordination with various textures and infant activities. Many of the reviews on this product say they didn’t realise it was inflatable, so here’s your word of warning: this baby lounger is designed to be inflated for best product use.

You can buy the Peanutshell Play Nest Ring for Babies ($77.19) from Amazon here.

Our other secret behind getting the baby to sleep (and, in turn, you) is this Baby Shusher that breaks a baby’s crying spell by engaging his or her natural calming reflex. The rhythmic shush is like being inside the womb, where there is a constant inundation of loud sounds from Mum’s body.

You can buy the Baby Shusher ($45) from eBay here.

