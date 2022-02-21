9 Home Office Desks That’ll Suit Any Space and Budget

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that a decent home office set-up is worth investing in. In our book, a good WFH set-up consists of an ergonomic office chair — usually, a good swivel chair with lumbar support will do the trick — the right kind of technical equipment and desk accessories, and last but not least, a desk that’s big enough to support your computer, be it desktop or laptop.

How much space you have in your home office will inform what kind of desk set-up you’ll need. You can get desks small enough to simply hold your computer or laptop, regular office desks if you need additional space for files and planners (maybe even a plant), standing desks, sit to stand desks, and even corner desks.

They also come in a range of different materials — plain, timber, metal etc. — so you can find one that suits the decor and style of your home. We’ve found a variety of desks for every budget, with the cheapest setting you back around $114 and the more expensive ones falling under $400.

Oh, and if you need a matching chair, we’ve found a bunch of those too. Happy Shopping!

READ MORE The Best Home Office Chairs to Save Your Back and Your Bank Balance

The Best Small Office Desks

If you’re after a no muss, no fuss small desk, this one from Need Store should do the job. It can be opened and folded back up within seconds and only takes up 80cm x 40cm worth of space. Its small and compact design fits wherever you need it and still provides enough table space for writing, reading, or working at your computer.

You can buy the Need Store Small Desk ($199) from Amazon here.

After a small desk with storage space? Why not opt for the Artiss Store Computer Desk. It’s sturdy, stylish, and comes with two draws that you can load all your things into when you’re not using them. The desk is 100cms x 54cms, the perfect size for a small bedroom or home office.

You can buy the Artiss Store Computer Desk ($113.95) from Amazon here.

The Best Large Office Desks

The Zinus Jennifer Modern Office Desk is the ideal combination of function and style. It’s easy to assemble, comes in two colourways — timber and white or timber and black, and is 160cms x 61cms in size.

You can buy the Zinus Jennifer Modern Office Desk (now $179) from Amazon here.

The Zinus Lindy Folding Office Desk requires minimal effort to set up, looks chic in any space and can be folded up and stored if you don’t want it on display 24/7.

You can buy the Zinus Lindy Folding Office Desk ($199) from Amazon here.

The Best Sit Standing Desks

If you’re in the market for a sit stand desk, this one from Ergomaker is pretty affordable. It’s about 80cms x 20cms in size and allows you to move from sitting to standing quickly and easily. It also comes in multiple styles and colourways, so you can pick one that suits your home office.

You can buy the Ergomaker Standing Desk ($199.99) from Amazon here.

Being able to transition between sitting and standing throughout a long workday can provide numerous health benefits for the body, like increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains. All of which is made easier if you have a sit to stand desk like this one from VIVO.

You can buy the VIVO Standing Desk ($189.99) from Amazon here.

The Best Standing Desks

If you’d prefer a full-on standing desk, this one from Aerostralia is a worthwhile investment. This particular standing desk also comes with a motor, so you can automatically lift it up and down with minimal effort. It stands at 70cm tall and elevates up to 115cm.

You can buy the Aerostralia Standing Desk ($280.49) from Amazon here.

Ergomakers’s height adjustable electric desks can help you effortlessly achieve the perfect sit/stand balance throughout your workday. While seated, it lowes to be 72cm tall and when elevated it can rise up to 122cm. This particular desk comes in four different colourways — all white, black and white, timber and black, and all black, so you can pick one that works with your home office.

You can buy the Ergomaker Standing Desk ($389) from Amazon here.

The Best Corner Desks

Artiss Office Computer Desk Corner Table was designed with a 360-degree rotatable side shelf so that you can have everything within an arm’s reach. The desk is also made from a high-quality melamine finish and with a contemporary design that will match any home office decor.

You can buy the Artiss Office Computer Desk Corner Table ($389) from Amazon here.