Keep Your Morning Caffeine Hit Piping Hot For Longer With These 6 Smart Mugs

My co-workers know me as ‘the one who always leaves half her coffee at the bottom of her mug’. And I mean, between checking my morning emails and jumping straight on to morning meetings, there’s a method to my seriously slow sipping madness. But, after that’s all done n’ dusted and I finally get around to finishing it, more often than not, my once pipin’ hot brew has turned into an unrecognisable cold watery liquid. And don’t for a second think I’m adding any kind of hot water to bring it back to life (because, yuck). That, my friends, is where a smart mug comes in.

Regardless of the make or model, smart mugs and mug warmers keep your coffee, tea or hot drink of choice at your desired temperature, meaning slow sippers and forgetful humans like myself can take all the time in the world to drink our morning caffeine hits.

Another perk of smart mugs is that you can also get travel ones, so if you regularly commute to work and hate having your coffee go cold on the way in, you can just pour a cup into one of these bad boys and voilà: hot coffee. Some of them are even battery powered so you can set one up at your desk or in your kitchen. And if you’re pretty forgetful when it comes to boiling the kettle all together (you know you are), try a smart kettle to keep your water boiled.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart mugs that are well worth the investment.

Smart mugs for your desk:

This minimalistic, temperature-controlled smart mug will keep your morning cup of joe at your preferred drinking temperature. Using your smartphone, you can set your temperature, customise your presets, receive notifications and more. It comes with an auto-sleep function that intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. It’s safe to hand wash and lasts for 1.5 hours alone or all day when connected to its charging coaster. The LED light at the mug’s base also lets you know when your beverage is heating up or cooling off and when it is ready to drink.

Buy the Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2 ($170) from Amazon here.

Bring your morning caffeine hit back to life after those seemingly never-ending meetings with this BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer. It’s suitable for a thin-walled, flat-bottomed mug and warms your delicious brew up to 55 degrees, so you can enjoy it as though it was freshly made. How’s that for modern tech?

Buy the BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Cup Warmer Set ($92.82) from Amazon here.

This smart mug keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature from your first sip to your last. It’s super simple to use. The mug senses movement or liquid and begins heating up, and enters sleep mode when empty. It also has one-touch temperature control, so you can adjust the temperature to suit your preferred temperature.

Buy the ZRXRY Temperature Control Smart Mug ($252.47) from Amazon here.

This smart mug will keep whatever you put in it piping hot for four to eight hours on a single charge alone (or all damn day if it’s connected to its charging station). You can also easily sync it up to your smartphone via an app in order to adjust its temp—the perfect Christmas gift for your slow sippin’ colleague.

Buy the VSITOO Temperature Control Smart Mug ($275) from Amazon here.

For travel:

If you liked the look of Ember’s at-home mug, you’ll froth their travel version. Aside from having all the same features, it also offers an extended battery life of three hours on a single charge – or all day on the portable charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 48.9°C and 62.8°C) and control it all from the palm of your hand using your smartphone.

Buy the Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2 ($300) from Amazon here.

This sleek, leak-proof travel mug (that comes in both black and white) is another alternative for steaming coffee on the go, with the capacity to heat liquid above 42 degrees for up to six hours. Plot twist, but it also lets you keep liquids cool below 10 degrees for up to five hours if you’re an iced latte or smoothie fan.

Buy the CTFIVING Insulated Water Bottle Travel Mug ($23.99) from Amazon here.