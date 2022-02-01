7 Tiktok-Approved Shower Gadgets That’ll Clean up Your Daily Scrub

We often see a bunch of articles dedicated to kitchen gadgets, storage gadgets and desk gadgets, but I’ve yet to see one dedicated solely to some trusty bathroom shower gadget ideas, especially given many of us spend a solid chunk of time in there.

That’s why I made it my mission to spend the afternoon in the depths of ‘Bathroom-Gadget-Tok’ (AKA a weird niche of TikTok), trying to find some solid must-haves for my morning shower-time bliss (yes, I’m a morning shower kind of girl, don’t come for me).

Some of these are purely organisational, whereas others will help you keep your holy place clean. What they all have in common, though, is that they are guaranteed to make your daily wash a million times more efficient.

So, without further ado, here’s my selection…

The best bathroom shower gadget ideas

If you’re like me — meaning you’ve got 628 bottles of hair and body wash products lining the sides of your shower floor — then it’s time to pick up one of these wall-mountable shampoos, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. The idea is that they stick to your shower wall thanks to a sturdy adhesive and keep your bottles ready to use all through a quick squeeze.

You can buy the Wall-Mounted Shampoo/Conditioner Dispenser ($41.08) from Amazon here.

As much as I hate to admit it, another thing I haven’t done in honestly years is properly clean my grout because no matter how much Jiff I put on it, it never gets its brand-new white sheen back. That’s where this grout reviver pen comes in. Think of it as a tooth whitener, but for your tile grout instead. Thank us later.

You can buy the Grout Reviver Pen ($21.76) from Amazon here.

I shed, and by shed, I mean I am constantly pulling out massive wads of my own hair from the shower drain. And it’s honestly not a pretty sight, I’ll tell you that much. That’s why I nabbed these babies, which keep all my hair in one place (instead of leaving me to pull it out of the drain like Mary Poppins), so I can dispose of it easily.

You can buy the Shower Drain Cover ($8.97) from Amazon here.

If you like to brush your pearly whites in the shower as well, this handy caddy is a one-stop shop for storing your toothbrush (or the whole family’s for that matter, given it fits up to six of ’em), and also your toothpaste. It’s also fitted with a toothpaste dispenser for optimal shower-time convenience.

You can buy the Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser ($34.99) from Amazon here.

Whenever I shave, without fail, I’m forever missing a spot on the back of my calves. So, to alleviate this, I’d say it’s time to call in the big guns — AKA a shaving extender.

You can buy the Giraffe Razor Extension Handle ($92.39) from Amazon here.

Here’s another one if you’re the queen (or king) of a good ol’ shaving faux pas (that may or may not include slipping while simultaneously removing your in-grown hairs).

You can buy the Heavy Duty Foldable Shower Wall Foot Rest ($48.59) from Amazon here.

Welcome to the 411 on how to clean your bathroom when you absolutely despise cleaning. Today’s lesson: buy this electric spin scrubber that literally scrubs your shower (and even your toilet and bathtub) at the flick of a button. No heavy-duty scrubbing is required on your part, I promise.

You can buy the Electric Spin Scrubber ($178.86) from Amazon here.

