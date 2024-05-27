Kmart Pet Products: 7 Cheap Finds Your Fur Baby Will Adore

If you’ve been reading along lately, you’ll know that we’ve been highlighting the best-value items at Kmart Australia that you can shop right now. Today, we’re looking specifically at Kmart pet products because, lord knows, looking after your fur baby can get costly quickly. Here’s a list of our favourites.

Cheap Kmart pet products worth shopping

Large Water Sensory Play Mat, $15

Image: Kmart

We’re starting off with something that’s not technically a pet purchase, but it’s popular for cats (as TikToker @indiejanefern has shown) nonetheless, so it makes the list.

This sensory play mat is filled with water and floating animals that your kitty can push around any play with.

The only issue? Finding one in store.

See more here.

Pet Quilted Jacket: Medium, Pink, $12.00

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

We’re well into the cooler months of the year now, people. That means some pooches are going to be in need of cute jackets to keep them cosy.

This Kmart option in pink, recommended by TikToker @brunchgirl_, is a great start.

See more here.

Pet Bed Lounge Classic (Large), $25

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

With an average review rating of 4.9 stars, this plush pet bed is likely to become your fur baby’s new best friend. It’s a decent size, too, at 18cm (H) x 80cm (W) x 68cm (D).

See more here.

Compostable pet clean up bags, $5.00 (for 60)

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

I mean, if you have a pet that poops, you’re going to need to clean it up. May as well opt for bags that are biodegradable!

These sets come with four rolls with 15 bags in each roll.

See more here.

Pet food tin, $18.00

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

Store your pet food in a more stylish way with Kmart’s 19L tub. This a clever addition to any pet product collection that will both keep snacks fresh and out of your pet’s reach, and keep your space looking cute.

See more here.

Pet bowl, $30.00

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

This wooden stand and metallic bowl combo is a super popular one on the Kmart Australia website. Presently it has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 with shoppers sharing that it’s “easy to use and clean” and that pets love it too.

See more here.

Pet toy 12-pack, $15

Kmart Australia pet products. Image: Kmart

Coming with a cute little koala-face bucket, this set is a popular one with pet owners as it offers a range of toys (balls, squeakers, ropes and more).

And it’s only $15!

See more here.

Got any more suggestions you think we’ve missed on this Kmart pet product round up? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok