Kmart Pet Products: 7 Cheap Finds Your Fur Baby Will Adore

If you’ve been reading along lately, you’ll know that we’ve been highlighting the best-value items at Kmart Australia that you can shop right now. Today, we’re looking specifically at Kmart pet products because, lord knows, looking after your fur baby can get costly quickly. Here’s a list of our favourites.
Cheap Kmart pet products worth shopping
Large Water Sensory Play Mat, $15
We’re starting off with something that’s not technically a pet purchase, but it’s popular for cats (as TikToker @indiejanefern has shown) nonetheless, so it makes the list.
This sensory play mat is filled with water and floating animals that your kitty can push around any play with.
The only issue? Finding one in store.
Pet Quilted Jacket: Medium, Pink, $12.00
We’re well into the cooler months of the year now, people. That means some pooches are going to be in need of cute jackets to keep them cosy.
This Kmart option in pink, recommended by TikToker @brunchgirl_, is a great start.
Pet Bed Lounge Classic (Large), $25
With an average review rating of 4.9 stars, this plush pet bed is likely to become your fur baby’s new best friend. It’s a decent size, too, at 18cm (H) x 80cm (W) x 68cm (D).
Compostable pet clean up bags, $5.00 (for 60)
I mean, if you have a pet that poops, you’re going to need to clean it up. May as well opt for bags that are biodegradable!
These sets come with four rolls with 15 bags in each roll.
Pet food tin, $18.00
Store your pet food in a more stylish way with Kmart’s 19L tub. This a clever addition to any pet product collection that will both keep snacks fresh and out of your pet’s reach, and keep your space looking cute.
Pet bowl, $30.00
This wooden stand and metallic bowl combo is a super popular one on the Kmart Australia website. Presently it has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 with shoppers sharing that it’s “easy to use and clean” and that pets love it too.
Pet toy 12-pack, $15
Coming with a cute little koala-face bucket, this set is a popular one with pet owners as it offers a range of toys (balls, squeakers, ropes and more).
And it’s only $15!
Got any more suggestions you think we’ve missed on this Kmart pet product round up? Let us know in the comments section below.
Lead Image Credit: TikTok
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.