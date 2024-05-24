10 Cheap Kmart Products That’ll Help You Create the Bedroom of Your Dreams

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Kmart’s expanded home and living range has included some pretty neat furniture products for decking out your home on a budget. Here are some of our top picks for products from Kmart that will spruce up your bedroom.

Top Kmart bedroom furniture items

Georgia Bedside Table

Image: Kmart Australia

A good bedside table is the ultimate companion in any bedroom and can ultimately help you determine the style of the whole room. Kmart’s Georgia Bedside Table offers storage space with two shelves plus a sleek circular wooden look. That and it only costs $40.

Check it out here.

Weighted Blanket

Image: Kmart Australia

Many sleepers can attest to the power of a weighted blanket, which is said to help ease anxiety via pressure therapy. Naturally, Kmart has an affordable option with its $45 weighted blanket, which comes in at 7kg and is available in both grey and blue colours. If you’re on the fence about the whole weighted blanket thing, this is a cheaper way to test it out.

Order it here.

Felt Box with Window

Image: Kmart Australia

If your next issue is storage in the bedroom, particularly for large items like linens, then a felt storage box like this one is ideal. It’s stackable and features a clear window that allows you to see what exactly you’ve stored inside.

Check it out here for $8.

Linen Organiser

Image: Kmart Australia

Speaking of organisation, keeping your bedroom drawers and wardrobe neat and tidy gets a whole lot easier with a product like this. For $6 Kmart’s linen organiser provides what is essentially a filing box for your drawers, allowing you to fold clothes and stack them in the organiser. If you have multiple organisers you can also Tetris them into your drawers, which will help you keep things neat and orderly.

Check it out here.

Boucle Throw

Image: Kmart Australia

Kmart’s Boucle range of fluffy white furniture items has been causing a stir on social media. A neat addition to your bedroom is the soft and comfortable Boucle throw, which only costs $25. Even as we head into summer, the throw is a nice addition based on its aesthetic alone.

Buy it here.

LED Candles

Image: Kmart Australia

Candles are a cosy addition to any space, but things get really cool with these Kmart LED candles that let you change the colour of your light at a whim via a remote control. The 3-pack includes candles of varying sizes, with over 10 different coloured lighting options available. All you’ll need to provide are AAA batteries and you’ll be able to operate the candles on 4 and 8-hour timers.

Buy the candles here for $12.

Cube Unit

Image: Kmart Australia

An ever-popular item at IKEA, Kmart’s Cube Units is a similar, if not cheaper, solution to storage in your bedroom. The cube unit is versatile and is able to be placed horizontally or vertically and stacked with other cube units.

It offers 8 shelves of square storage which you can pair with pull-out cube drawers or use it as is as a shelf for books, clothes or decorative items.

Pick it up from Kmart for $40.

Wavy Floor Mirror

Image: Kmart Australia

An essential part of any bedroom is a good mirror, and if your room doesn’t happen to come with one built-in, this wavy floor mirror could be the answer you’re looking for.

The mirror can easily be propped up and moved anywhere around your room and has a sleek wooden frame that suits a variety of styles. It’ll set you back $75.

Check it out here.

Reversible Quilt Cover Set

When the cool weather hits there’s nothing better than a fluffy blanket. Kmart’s reversible quilt cover sets have you, well, covered on that front. The quilt selection, particularly the marle option, are made from soft and warming material, that you can flip over to switch up the colour in your bedroom. Plus they’re affordable with only $5 different between quilt sizes.

Check it out here.

Bookcase

A good bookcase can work wonders for a bedroom. The Isla Bookcase Storage at Kmart is a particularly popular design as it is simple and elegant and includes both shelves and cupboard for storage. That and it only costs $129.

Pick it up here.

While you’re here, if you’re looking for other Kmart recommendations for your home, check out our product guides for the office, kitchen and laundry.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia

