5 Kmart Products That Will Level up Your Gaming Space for Cheap

We’ve waxed lyrical about Kmart’s home products plenty of times before, but the retailer truly has something for all corners of your house and that includes gaming. Now we’re not talking consoles and games (you can check out Big W for those) as much as we are gaming furniture and accessories, which Kmart has quite a few of. Let’s take a look at some of the best items on offer in Kmart’s home gaming range.

Top gaming products at Kmart Australia

Gaming Mouse Pad

Large mousepads or playmats have become integral to a decent gaming set up. Not only do they give your mouse that much-needed stability but they also give you a wider surface area for movement and can protect the surface of your desk from spills, scratches and crumbs. Mousepads aren’t really something you should be forking out heaps for so a Kmart one is a good option at just $35.

Gaming Bean Bag Chair

It may not be the most ergonomic option, but bean bags sure are comfortable, and Kmart has designed one specifically for gaming. This bean bag is shaped like a chair with a supportive back and armrests, making it ideal for long sessions in front of the TV. Additionally, it has useful features like a headphone strap so you can keep all your accessories organised.

Mechanical Keyboard

A good keyboard is essential for any PC gamer, and mechanical keyboards can be particularly satisfying for a lot of players. For such an affordable price, it’s unclear how much longevity the mechanical keyboards at Kmart have, but if you want to test out whether a gaming keyboard is for you (without spending hundreds of dollars) this is the way to do it. These ones also have LED lighting effects, which can add to the aesthetic of your gaming sessions.

Gaming Mouse

To compliment a gaming keyboard you will, of course, need a mouse. Kmart sells a wireless gaming mouse for just $35, which still has all the bells and whistles like LED lighting effects and 2.4GHz wireless technology. It also apparently has a 10-hour battery life and is rechargeable.

Gaming Headset Stand

Finding a place to store your headset can be a pain, but a simple headset stand like this one from Kmart is an easy and cheap solution. Along with storage for your headset the stand acts as a charging hub with three USB inputs to provide power for multiple different devices at once. Like all good gaming accessories, it also has LED lighting effects.

If gaming isn’t your style, you can also check out our favourite Kmart products for every other room in your house.

