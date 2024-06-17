EURO 2024: What Exact Time Will the Next Game Kick Off in Australia?

The men’s UEFA EURO 2024 is back once again, football fans. If you’re excited about this major tournament that rolls around every four years, here is your complete guide on what you can expect, what times the EURO games will kick off in Australia and where you can watch them all live.

When does the men’s UEFA Euro start in 2024?

The EURO 2024 kicked off on June 15, 2024. It will run for a full month, with the tournament’s 51 matches coming to a close on July 15, 2024.

What time are the Euro 2024 games airing in Australia?

Hosts Germany played Scotland in the first game of the tournament at 5:00 am AEST on June 15, 2024.

This was followed by Hungary v Switzerland at 11:00 pm AEST.

For the remainder of the EURO 2024 tournament, the kick off times for games in Australia will usually break down like this:

Game 1: 2:00 am AEST

2:00 am AEST Game 2: 5:00 am AEST

5:00 am AEST Game 3: 11:00 pm AEST

How to watch the men’s Euro in Australia

Much like the Men’s Copa América tournament, the EURO 2024 will be aired on Optus Sport in Australia. While you can likely catch some games at your local sports bar, chances are you’ll need to sign up for a subscription for this one.

Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.

Euro 2024 group table

There are 24 teams battling it out in the EURO 2024, those have been split into the following groups. Below, we’ll keep track of the positioning of the EURO 2024 teams as they play through the group stage.

Group A: Germany (3 points), Switzerland (3 points), Hungary (0 points) and Scotland (0 points)

Germany (3 points), Switzerland (3 points), Hungary (0 points) and Scotland (0 points) Group B: Spain (3 points), Italy (3 points), Croatia (0 points) and Albania (0 points)

Spain (3 points), Italy (3 points), Croatia (0 points) and Albania (0 points) Group C: England (3 points), Denmark (1 point), Slovenia (1 point) and Serbia (0 points)

England (3 points), Denmark (1 point), Slovenia (1 point) and Serbia (0 points) Group D: Netherlands (3 points), France, Austria and Poland (0 points)

Netherlands (3 points), France, Austria and Poland (0 points) Group E: Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania

Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania Group F: Portugal, Czechia, Georgia and Turkiye

What games are being played in the Euros group stage?

As we touched on before, Germany and Scotland are the first two teams to hit the football field in the EURO 2024 competition. Here is a full break down of the games confirmed for the group stage of the tournament.

Saturday, June 15 EURO games

Germany v Scotland: 5:00 am AEST (Germany, 5-1)

(Germany, 5-1) Hungary v Switzerland: 11:00 pm AEST (Switzerland, 3-1)

Sunday, June 16 EURO 2024 games

Spain v Croatia: 2:00 am AEST (Spain, 3-0)

(Spain, 3-0) Italy v Albania: 5:00 am AEST (Italy, 2-1)

(Italy, 2-1) Poland v Netherlands: 11:00 pm AEST (Netherlands, 2-1)

Monday, June 17 EURO games

Slovenia v Denmark: 2:00 am AEST (1-1)

(1-1) Serbia v England: 5:00 am AEST (England, 1-0)

(England, 1-0) Romania vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST

Tuesday, June 18 EURO games

Belgium vs Slovakia: 2:00 am AEST

Austria vs France: 5:00 am AEST

Wednesday, June 19 EURO games

Turkiye vs Georgia: 2:00 am AEST

Portugal vs Czechia: 5:00 am AEST

Croatia vs Albania: 11:00 pm AEST

Thursday, June 20 EURO games

Germany vs Hungary: 2:00 am AEST

Scotland vs Switzerland: 5:00 am AEST

Slovenia vs Serbia: 11:00 pm AEST

Friday, June 21 EURO 2024 games

Denmark vs England: 2:00 am AEST

Spain vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST

Slovakia vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST

Saturday, June 22 EURO games

Poland vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST

Netherlands vs France: 5:00 am AEST

Georgia vs Czechia: 11:00 pm AEST

Sunday, June 23 EURO games

Turkiye vs Portugal: 2:00 am AEST

Belgium vs Romania: 5:00 am AEST

Monday, June 24 EURO games

Scotland vs Hungary: 5:00 am AEST

Switzerland vs Germany: 5:00 am AEST

Tuesday, June 25 EURO games

Croatia vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST

Albania vs Spain: 5:00 am AEST

Wednesday, June 26 EURO 2024 games

France vs Poland: 2:00 am AEST

Netherlands vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST

Denmark vs Serbia: 5:00 am AEST

England vs Slovenia: 5:00 am AEST

Thursday, June 27 EURO games

Ukraine vs Belgium: 2:00 am AEST

Slovakia vs Romania: 2:00 am AEST

Czechia vs Turkiye: 5:00 am AEST

Georgia vs Portugal: 5:00 am AEST

When is the UEFA Euro 2024 Final?

In terms of the different stages of the competition, including the EURO 2024’s Final match, this is what you can expect:

Round of 16: June 30 – July 3

June 30 – July 3 Quarter Finals: July 6 – July 7

July 6 – July 7 Semi Finals: July 10 – July 11

July 10 – July 11 EURO 2024 Final: July 15

Where is the Euro 2024 being held?

Hosted by Germany, the EURO 2024 will have games played throughout the country, with matches in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and more.

Who won the last men’s Euro Cup?

If you cast your mind back to 2020, you may recall that the UEFA EURO played out while we were in lockdown. Italy took home the victor’s cup for that tournament after defeating England in the final.

Do you think they’ll take out the comp again at the EURO 2024? Time will tell.

