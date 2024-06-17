EURO 2024: What Exact Time Will the Next Game Kick Off in Australia?

The men’s UEFA EURO 2024 is back once again, football fans. If you’re excited about this major tournament that rolls around every four years, here is your complete guide on what you can expect, what times the EURO games will kick off in Australia and where you can watch them all live.
Table of contents
- When does the men’s UEFA Euro start in 2024?
- How to watch the men’s Euro in Australia
- Euro 2024 group table
- What games are being played in the Euros group stage?
- When is the UEFA Euro 2024 Final?
- Where is the Euro 2024 being held?
- Who won the last men’s Euro Cup?
When does the men’s UEFA Euro start in 2024?
The EURO 2024 kicked off on June 15, 2024. It will run for a full month, with the tournament’s 51 matches coming to a close on July 15, 2024.
What time are the Euro 2024 games airing in Australia?
Hosts Germany played Scotland in the first game of the tournament at 5:00 am AEST on June 15, 2024.
This was followed by Hungary v Switzerland at 11:00 pm AEST.
For the remainder of the EURO 2024 tournament, the kick off times for games in Australia will usually break down like this:
- Game 1: 2:00 am AEST
- Game 2: 5:00 am AEST
- Game 3: 11:00 pm AEST
How to watch the men’s Euro in Australia
Much like the Men’s Copa América tournament, the EURO 2024 will be aired on Optus Sport in Australia. While you can likely catch some games at your local sports bar, chances are you’ll need to sign up for a subscription for this one.
Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.
Euro 2024 group table
There are 24 teams battling it out in the EURO 2024, those have been split into the following groups. Below, we’ll keep track of the positioning of the EURO 2024 teams as they play through the group stage.
- Group A: Germany (3 points), Switzerland (3 points), Hungary (0 points) and Scotland (0 points)
- Group B: Spain (3 points), Italy (3 points), Croatia (0 points) and Albania (0 points)
- Group C: England (3 points), Denmark (1 point), Slovenia (1 point) and Serbia (0 points)
- Group D: Netherlands (3 points), France, Austria and Poland (0 points)
- Group E: Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania
- Group F: Portugal, Czechia, Georgia and Turkiye
What games are being played in the Euros group stage?
As we touched on before, Germany and Scotland are the first two teams to hit the football field in the EURO 2024 competition. Here is a full break down of the games confirmed for the group stage of the tournament.
Saturday, June 15 EURO games
Germany v Scotland: 5:00 am AEST(Germany, 5-1) Hungary v Switzerland: 11:00 pm AEST(Switzerland, 3-1)
Sunday, June 16 EURO 2024 games
Spain v Croatia: 2:00 am AEST(Spain, 3-0) Italy v Albania: 5:00 am AEST(Italy, 2-1) Poland v Netherlands: 11:00 pm AEST(Netherlands, 2-1)
Monday, June 17 EURO games
Slovenia v Denmark: 2:00 am AEST(1-1) Serbia v England: 5:00 am AEST(England, 1-0)
- Romania vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST
Tuesday, June 18 EURO games
- Belgium vs Slovakia: 2:00 am AEST
- Austria vs France: 5:00 am AEST
Wednesday, June 19 EURO games
- Turkiye vs Georgia: 2:00 am AEST
- Portugal vs Czechia: 5:00 am AEST
- Croatia vs Albania: 11:00 pm AEST
Thursday, June 20 EURO games
- Germany vs Hungary: 2:00 am AEST
- Scotland vs Switzerland: 5:00 am AEST
- Slovenia vs Serbia: 11:00 pm AEST
Friday, June 21 EURO 2024 games
- Denmark vs England: 2:00 am AEST
- Spain vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST
- Slovakia vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST
Saturday, June 22 EURO games
- Poland vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST
- Netherlands vs France: 5:00 am AEST
- Georgia vs Czechia: 11:00 pm AEST
Sunday, June 23 EURO games
- Turkiye vs Portugal: 2:00 am AEST
- Belgium vs Romania: 5:00 am AEST
Monday, June 24 EURO games
- Scotland vs Hungary: 5:00 am AEST
- Switzerland vs Germany: 5:00 am AEST
Tuesday, June 25 EURO games
- Croatia vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST
- Albania vs Spain: 5:00 am AEST
Wednesday, June 26 EURO 2024 games
- France vs Poland: 2:00 am AEST
- Netherlands vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST
- Denmark vs Serbia: 5:00 am AEST
- England vs Slovenia: 5:00 am AEST
Thursday, June 27 EURO games
- Ukraine vs Belgium: 2:00 am AEST
- Slovakia vs Romania: 2:00 am AEST
- Czechia vs Turkiye: 5:00 am AEST
- Georgia vs Portugal: 5:00 am AEST
When is the UEFA Euro 2024 Final?
In terms of the different stages of the competition, including the EURO 2024’s Final match, this is what you can expect:
- Round of 16: June 30 – July 3
- Quarter Finals: July 6 – July 7
- Semi Finals: July 10 – July 11
- EURO 2024 Final: July 15
Where is the Euro 2024 being held?
Hosted by Germany, the EURO 2024 will have games played throughout the country, with matches in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and more.
Who won the last men’s Euro Cup?
If you cast your mind back to 2020, you may recall that the UEFA EURO played out while we were in lockdown. Italy took home the victor’s cup for that tournament after defeating England in the final.
Do you think they’ll take out the comp again at the EURO 2024? Time will tell.
Lead Image Credit: Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images and EURO 2024 Instagram
This article on the EURO Cup has been updated since its original publish date.
