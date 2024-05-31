5 Cheap Kmart Beauty Products to Overhaul Your Self-Care Routine With

We’re big fans of Kmart over here, and if you’ve been shopping at the retailer lately, you’ve probably noticed its beauty offering has expanded pretty considerably. With that in mind, we thought we’d go through the Kmart beauty range and highlight a few of the most popular products you can shop right now.

5 cheap Kmart beauty products worth your time

OXX Bodycare Eye Mask, $4.50

Beauty products, credit: Kmart website

This makes the list purely because it is so damn adorable. But also, it’s a comfy little eye mask, perfect for restful nights in, and it’s under $5.

See more here.

OXX Body Butter, $8

Kmart Sol de Janeiro dupe. Credit: Kmart beauty website

This baby comes in at under $10 and is a dupe of the much-adored Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream. According to TikTok creator @Chrissiemarie.x, the cream is thick and moisturising and comes in four different (lovely) scents.

See more here.

OXX Bodycare Great Hair Pack, $10

Beauty products, credit: Kmart website

For anyone who deals with unruly hair and wants a set that’ll get your strands behaving a little better, this Kmart beauty kit made up of a hair turban, headband and shower cap is a pretty useful buy.

See more here.

OXX Body Mist, $8

Kmart Sol de Janeiro dupe. Credit: Kmart website

Another Sol de Janeiro dupe, the body spray is another popular option coming in four different scents: Summer Solstice, Vanilla Sky, Coconut Waves, Jasmine Sun and Pink Tropic.

According to @chrissiemarie.x, Kmart has some “amazing” scents to consider, again for under $10.

See more here.

Bubble Scrub Refillable Silicone Body Brush, $4 (was $8)

Beauty products, credit: Kmart website

This nifty silicone scrub device is a clever one, as it allows you to fill it with the body wash of your choice and use the bristles to gently exfoliate your skin as you wash. TikToker @myaffordablefinds shared a video of it here.

See more here.

If you’re after more Kmart shopping options, check out our write up on the best affordable finds for your kitchen, bedroom and pets next.

Lead Image Credit: Touchstone/iStock