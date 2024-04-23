Keep an Eye on Your Furry Friends With These JB Hi-Fi Pet Cameras

Does leaving your fur baby at home give you massive separation anxiety? Do you ever leave the house to go out for a nice dinner and suddenly think, “I wonder what my pet is doing right at this moment?”. Then it might be time to invest in a pet camera.

While pet cameras have been in the market for a while now, there are heaps of equally great indoor cameras that will get the job done. We’ve come up with a list of the best cameras money can buy from JB Hi-Fi. Check it out below!

The Best pet cameras on offer at JB Hi-FI

TP-LINK Tapo 3MP Pan & Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Camera

Best Pet Cameras (Image: JB Hi-Fi)

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the average pet camera, the Tapo C210 is your go to.

This pet camera allows you to pan and tilt with the incredible 360° horizontal range and 114° vertical range, communicate with your best friends with two-way audio, and even catch them lurking in the dark with the advanced night view. The best part is that you can control everything on your phone, and it’s compatible with Google Home.

Price: $125

Check it out here.

Swann Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera with 32GB SD Card

Best Pet Cameras (Image: JB Hi-Fi)

The Swann Pan and Tilt camera has everything you’d want to make sure your pet is safe and sound when you’re not around. The 1080p pan and tilt camera, night vision, and two-way audio, and added heat and motion detectors keeps you reassured that your pet is safe from harm 24/7.

Price: $129

Pick it up now.

Google Nest Cam

Best Pet Cameras (Image: JB Hi-Fi)

Checking in on your best buddies has never been easier.

The Google Nest features live 1080p HD video, HDR and night vision, and two-way audio. But the best part about the Google Nest, is that it can differentiate between a person, a pet, and even a car. So you can set specific notifications for your pet, and know they’ll always have a watchful eye on them.

Price: $149

Have a look here.

eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro 2K Wireless Home Security System

Best Pet Cameras (Image: JB Hi-Fi)

The eufyCam 2C Pro has got everything you want and more. With 2K Resolution and night vision, the wire free feature also makes it so easy to place it wherever you get the best view of your fur babies.

The 16GB of free storage on the Homebase also means you don’t have to worry too much about buying extra storage.

Price: $449

Buy it now.

Want more tips and tricks for you and your fur babies? Check them out here.

Lead Image Credit: Illumination/Google