7 IKEA Products That’ll Warm Up Your Home For Under $100

We’re well into the chilly months of winter now, and IKEA has a selection of products that are designed for warming up your home. We’ve pulled together a list of cheap IKEA items for under $100 that should help those cold days feel a little cosier. Check them out below.

Best IKEA winter products to shop

VARMBLIXT, $99

This 30-cm LED lamp, is made from a warm orange glass and its donut shape makes for a pretty striking piece that you can pop up on the wall or flat on a table.

TUVKORNELL, $15

For those cosy nights in, IKEA has a set of three stylish orange candle holders. The original design comes from back in 1982, but has been modernised for the current Nytillverkad collection.

LANGSTED, $79

Keep your home warm with additional rugs this winter. IKEA’s LANGSTED rug comes in four colours and is stain resistant.

Cushion covers

If you’re keen to style up your living room or bedroom with some new cushion covers, there are a few affordable options to consider. The SANDETERNELL covers are $8 and come in yellow and orange, the UNDERBLOMMA cover is $15 and IKEA’s ÄNGSFIBBLA cushion cover is $8.

BLÅSVERK, $19

For a nice pop of light, the BLÅSVERK lamp is a fun option for only $19.

BROKSTARR, $29

In winter, you’re going to need a cosy throw rug to keep on hand for snuggling up on the couch or for extra warmth in bed.

This option is only $29 and is made of a fleece and sherpa fabric.

ROSENMANDEL, $39

Another good item to shop in the winter months is a set of block-out curtains. These wool-like curtains from IKEA are available in four colours and can help keep out the weather in the cooler months.

