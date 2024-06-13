ALDI’s Gigantic 70-Inch 4K TV is Back at a Bargain Price

ALDI’s next major Special Buys deal has been announced, and it’s an old favourite: ALDI’s 70-inch TV.
From Saturday, June 15, ALDI will once again be selling its 70-inch 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – this time for $629, which is actually the lowest price this TV has seen since 2021.
Additionally included in the sale are a bunch of affordable home whitegoods and appliances, such as a clothes dryer or washing machine for just $349 a piece. You can also nab one of those fancy stick vacuums for $139. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home with some fresh products, now is the time to run to ALDI.
Here’s everything else that’s set to be included in the ALDI TV Special Buys release.
ALDI TV Special Buys sale: What’s on offer?
ALDI 70-inch 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – $629
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Built-in speaker with 2 x 8W output
- Ports include: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x headphone jack, 1 x LAN, 1 x optical, 1 x AV in and 1 x antenna
- 4K Ultra High Definition
- High Dynamic Range
- Voice Assistant on the Magic Remote
Also available on Saturday June 15:
- 8kg Vented Clothes Dryer – $349
- Front Load Washing Machine – $349
- 10kg Top Load Washing Machine – $449
- 9.2L Digital Air Fryer – $99.99
- 1.7L Glass Kettle – $34.99
- Induction Cooking Plate – $49.99
- Premium Handheld Stick Vacuum – $139
- Sharp Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $249
If you are keen to get your hands on a new TV or some home appliances at a solid price, you can check out the full ALDI range here. And be sure to take a peek at the ALDI Special Buys Delay page to see if your nearest store has any delays on the products you’re hoping to buy.
