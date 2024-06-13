ALDI’s Gigantic 70-Inch 4K TV is Back at a Bargain Price

ALDI’s next major Special Buys deal has been announced, and it’s an old favourite: ALDI’s 70-inch TV.

From Saturday, June 15, ALDI will once again be selling its 70-inch 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – this time for $629, which is actually the lowest price this TV has seen since 2021.

Additionally included in the sale are a bunch of affordable home whitegoods and appliances, such as a clothes dryer or washing machine for just $349 a piece. You can also nab one of those fancy stick vacuums for $139. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home with some fresh products, now is the time to run to ALDI.

Here’s everything else that’s set to be included in the ALDI TV Special Buys release.

ALDI TV Special Buys sale: What’s on offer?

ALDI 70-inch 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – $629

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Built-in speaker with 2 x 8W output

Ports include: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x headphone jack, 1 x LAN, 1 x optical, 1 x AV in and 1 x antenna

4K Ultra High Definition

High Dynamic Range

Voice Assistant on the Magic Remote

Also available on Saturday June 15:

8kg Vented Clothes Dryer – $349

Front Load Washing Machine – $349

10kg Top Load Washing Machine – $449

9.2L Digital Air Fryer – $99.99

1.7L Glass Kettle – $34.99

Induction Cooking Plate – $49.99

Premium Handheld Stick Vacuum – $139

Sharp Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $249

If you are keen to get your hands on a new TV or some home appliances at a solid price, you can check out the full ALDI range here. And be sure to take a peek at the ALDI Special Buys Delay page to see if your nearest store has any delays on the products you’re hoping to buy.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Supplied by ALDI

This article has been updated with additional information.