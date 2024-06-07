These Are Our Favourite Kmart Products for Every Room in the House

With everything being so expensive right now, more affordable retailers like Kmart, IKEA and ALDI have absolutely exploded in popularity (not that they weren’t beloved before). We’ve been extensively looking into the homewares range on offer at Kmart and have found plenty of cheaper-yet-stylish products on offer for a range of needs and spaces in your house.

The best Kmart products for every room

Best Kmart outdoor furniture

Summer may be in the rearview, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still take advantage of your outdoor space. Kmart has a range of products, from outdoor couches to floor tiles, that can help make that happen.

Peep our favourite outdoor buys here.

Best office products

Many of us have made working from home the norm, and if that means your home office is in need of a refresh, the retailer has everything you’ll need, from standing desks to extra power boards.

Best bedroom buys

It doesn’t have to cost you a million bucks to create the bedroom of your dreams. In fact, Kmart has a bunch of products that will revitalise your sleeping area for under $100.

Top Kmart gym products

With the cost of basically everything going up, it means your gym membership might be on the chopping block of extra expenses. If that’s the case, there are still plenty of options to keep fit at home, and some of these fitness products might be the solution you need.

Best Kmart beauty products

Kmart is home to some wondrous beauty dupes that often do the same job as the real thing at a fraction of the price. We’ve whittled down some of our favourite beauty buys for you below.

Best Kmart bathroom items

Kmart has a bunch of simple ways to spruce up your bathroom, from fancy soap dispensers to motion-sensitive lights.

Top Kmart laundry buys

Next, let’s take a look at some top picks for your laundry. Whether it’s expanding your storage or finding a better way to air your clothes, these are the products we recommend you put in your laundry.

Best kitchen products

There’s so much more to Kmart than just cheap air fryers (although those are great, too), and we’ve made a list of products we think every kitchen needs to have. You can also find a read-up on our top kitchen storage hack here.

Products to di(n)e for

After setting up your kitchen, the next logical step is your dining room. Kmart offers a range of affordable dining pieces, many of which are dupes of luxurious favourites.

Lighting solutions that will brighten your home

What good is all this new furniture if you can’t see it? Along with homewares, Kmart offers a range of lighting solutions, including colour-changing lights and decadent lamps.

Top travel products

Lastly, Kmart’s extensive range of products doesn’t just cover your home; they can cover you while you’re away as well. The retailer has a bunch of sweet travel gear that will make your trip a little easier, like inflatable neck pillows and packing cubes.

Best pet products

We’re all about taking care of our fur babies in this day and age and Kmart has plenty of nifty products to not just care for your pet but make treat them like the royalty they are.

Kmart winter products

We’re in the grips of cold weather in Australia right now, and luckily, Kmart has a range of solutions for your winter woes. From foot warmers to the warmest blankets you can imagine, check out Kmart’s lineup if you want to shiver less.

Kmart entertaining products

If you’re the kind of person who loves having friends around for a good movie night you can’t go past Kmart’s entertainment selection. From soundbars to bean bags and outdoor projector set ups, you can find everything you need for a good binge night.

Top cleaning products

If you’ve already stocked up your house with all these fab Kmart products you’ll probably want to keep them in good shape – enter Kmart’s cleaning range. From the much-loved spot cleaner to the faithful cordless vacuum, these cleaning products get the job done.

Kmart’s best storage solutions

After offering so many great home and lifestyle products you didn’t think Kmart would skimp on offering a way to store them all did you? The retailer does indeed offer a large range of storage solutions for all kinds of home spaces and sizes.

Viral Kmart products

If you’re on Kmart Tok at all you’ll know that products from the retailer often pop off. We’ve been keeping an eye on the Kmart’s most viral products and have even tried and tested a few – many of which do in fact live up to the hype.

As well as these lists, we’ve also covered a few nifty hacks – we are Lifehacker, after all.

One outlines some of Kmart’s affordable designer dupes, or we have a trick for using a few simple Kmart and Bunnings items to DIY yourself a lamp. And don’t forget to check out this tip for an easy renovation of your floor.

If you want to browse any of Kmart’s homewares for yourself, you can do so on the official website.

