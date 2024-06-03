State of Origin 2024: When, Where and How to Watch

One of Australia’s greatest sporting rivals is coming to a head this week as the Queensland Maroons face off with the New South Wales Blues in the annual State of Origin NRL series. If you’re keen to tune in and cheer on your team, we’ve broken down all the essential information about this year’s series.

When is the State of Origin in 2024?

As always, as June begins, so does State of Origin. The Blues and Maroons will play each other in three matches across six weeks, with the dates for this year’s State of Origin as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 5, kick off at 8:05 pm AEST

Game 2: Wednesday, June 26, kick off at 8:05 pm AEST

Game 3: Wednesday, July 17, kick off at 8:05 pm AEST

Where are the games being played this year?

As is tradition, the three State of Origin matches will be played across three different states this year, one in each home state and another in an impartial third state.

This year, the games will be at the following locations:

Game 1: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Game 2: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Game 3: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tickets to see the games live and in person are on sale now.

How to watch State of Origin on TV

Getty/Canva

Of course, not everyone can attend a game in person, so the games will also be broadcast and streamed for viewers at home.

On free-to-air television, State of Origin will be available to watch on Channel 9, or on-demand on 9Now. You can also find replays of old matches over on Kayo Sports.

Who are the reigning champs?

If you’re wondering who the winners are to beat this year you’ll want to direct your attention to the Maroon corner. Queensland has won back-to-back for the past two years, with both series seeing the Maroon team winning two out of three games.

Over the 42 series that have been played to date, Queensland has won 24, while NSW has won 16. Two series were drawn. Let’s see if QLD goes on to make it 25 this year.

Is there a Women’s State of Origin?

(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Women’s State of Origin has expanded in popularity in recent years and this year will finally take place over a full series of three games – for the first time ever.

One game has already taken place in Brisbane, which saw the NSW Blues take the lead. Details for the remainder of the series can be found below:

Game 2: June 6, McDonald Jones Stadium, NSW. Kick off at 7:45 pm AEST

Game 3: June 27, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, QLD (Townsville). Kick off at 7:45 pm AEST.

Tickets for the game are on sale now. Like the Men’s series, the Women’s State of Origin is available to watch on 9Now.

Lead Image Credit: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images, State of Origin

This article has been updated since its original publish date.