MasterChef Contestants 2024: Who Are Our Strongest Cooks This Year?

The MasterChef Australia contestants have been cooking up a storm during the 2024 season, and we’re quickly speeding towards the series finale. If you’ve been following along at home, you’ll know we are now past the top-10 mark in the series, with the strongest cooks making quite the impression on the judges. So, which competitors will be cooking in the MasterChef kitchen in the final weeks?

Top 10 MasterChef Australia competitors for 2024

We’ve now arrived at the pointy end of the season, with the best of the best cooking for the judges in the MasterChef Australia kitchen. Below, we’ve listed out the top 10 contestants for the 2024 season, so you can start making your guesses as to who will take out the win this year!

Savindri: 30, Banking Consultant, SA

MasterChef contestants, competitors 2024. Credit: Network 10

Sav is bringing a whole lot of heat to MasterChef this year with her Sri Lankan cooking. She has shared that her goal as a MasterChef Australia contestant is to please the judges but also the Sri Lankan aunties watching at home.

Nat: 28, Barista, VIC

MasterChef contestants, competitors 2024. Credit: Network 10/Instagram

Standing out as a particularly “adventurous” cook, Nat has wowed the judges this year with her experimental cooking combinations, like Thai food cooked with kangaroo meat.

Josh: 43, Butcher, TAS

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10

Described as a “rugged butcher from Tassie,” Josh is known as the classic meat and three-veg-type-of-cook. But his time in the MasterChef kitchen has pushed him to lean into more delicate kinds of cooking.

Lachlan: 34, Landscape Gardener, VIC

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10

A single dad and former small business owner, Lochy learnt to cook over a fire from his dad. His strength is his ability to balance sweet, sour, fat and acid in his cooking.

Alex: 27, Sales Rep, WA

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10

Having been in the kitchen since 10 years old, Alex loves experimenting with different cuisines and using her creative thinking as a cooking ‘secret weapon’ as a contestant in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

Harry: 29, Commercial Property, QLD

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10

This MasterChef Australia contestant entered the competition with hopes of being the season’s seafood king. Per 10 Play, “Harry loves combining fresh and wild Australian seafood with hearty Italian or French techniques, as well as combining influences from Asian dishes, highlighting Chinese and Japanese flavours.”

Mimi: 25, High School Teacher, NSW

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10/Instagram

Mimi is a lover of Asian fusion cooking, drawing from her family’s heritage, having been born in Hong Kong. This MasterChef Australia contestant has dreams of running her own venue where Cantonese cooking will be at the centre of the experience.

Darrsh: 31, Management Consultant, WA

MasterChef contestants 2024. Credit: Network 10

Darrsh’s passion for cooking has been inspired by the work of his late father, who was a chef in an Indian restaurant.

His Sri Lankan heritage has also bred a love of food, with Darrsh’s grandmother sharing food traditions with the MasterChef contestant over the years.

Sumeet: 46, Sales Manager, NSW

MasterChef Australia contestants cast of 2024. Credit: Network 10

Sumeet entered the MasterChef kitchen with a goal of showcasing the diversity of Indian food and how it can be incredibly simple. Sumeet was the winner of the Sauce challenge, and her InTalian Simmer Sauce is headed for Coles supermarkets as a result.

Gillian: 31, Lettering Artist, NSW

MasterChef Australia contestants cast of 2024. Credit: Network 10/Instagram

Inspired by her Vietnamese and Italian heritage, Gillian sought out to do her family proud in the MasterChef Australia kitchen. Her strongest gifts in the kitchen include “big flavours and aesthetically pleasing plates,” 10 Play has shared.

Sadly, Gillian was the first of the top 10 contestants to be eliminated. But that doesn’t take away from her incredible achievements while on the show.

How many people are in the cast of MasterChef Australia 2024?

In 2024, we had a total of 22 contestants in the MasterChef Australia kitchen. You can see all of them here.

MasterChef starts at 7:30 pm on April 22. Watch it on 10 and 10 Play.

Lead Image Credit: Network 10