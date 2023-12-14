‘Tis the silly season, Lifehacker readers. And that means loads of you are looking for the best, tastiest and easiest methods for making roast potatoes. With that considered, we’ve taken a peek through at some of our best potato recipes and are resharing them with you.

In 2022, ex MasterChef contestants gave us a list of incredible recipes, and this recipe for crispy roast potatoes was quite the treat. We think you might get some use out of it this holiday season.

So, without further ado, here is Montanna Hughes’ Super Crispy Garlic Roast Potatoes recipe. And it only takes 30 minutes!

Montanna’s super crispy roast potatoes are to die for. (Image: Supplied)

How to make Super Crispy Garlic Roast Potatoes

What you’ll need:

Potatoes

Butter

Olive oil

Garlic

Salt

Directions:

Start by peeling the potatoes and chopping them into large chunks. Boil the potatoes in salted water for around 10 minutes or until completely tender but not falling apart. Drain the water and add a knob of butter, a few tablespoons of olive oil, about two cloves of minced garlic and a pinch of salt. Cover the pot with the lid and leave to sit for a minute or two for the butter to melt, then shake the pan so the edges of the potatoes start to break up and have a rough surface. Lay out in either an air fryer or on a lined baking tray. Cook at 200C for 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are golden and crispy. If roasting, turn the potatoes half way through. You can serve these crispy roast potatoes with whatever you like, but Montanna recommends topping the with some grated parmesan and aioli on the side.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock