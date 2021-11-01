MasterChef at Home: Tilly Ramsay’s Duck With Perfect Roasted Potatoes

As you’ll all likely know by now, we’re big fans of the humble potato here at Lifehacker Australia. So, imagine our delight when we saw Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant Tilly Ramsay serve up roast potatoes as part of her winning duck dish on Sunday, October 31?

It was a thing to behold.

Anyway, if you would like to give Ramsay’s take on duck and roast potatoes a try for yourself at home, you’re in luck, because the team at Celebrity MasterChef 2021 has gone and shared the recipe with us.

Check out Ramsay’s impressive dish below.

How to make Celebrity MasterChef Tilly Ramsay’s Duck with Duck Fat Potatoes

What you’ll need:

Duck Stock

1 leek, sliced

1 carrot, chopped

2 duck wings, chopped

1 fennel stalk, chopped

Orange Sauce

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 ½ – 2 tbsp white vinegar

juice 1 ½ orange

1 cup Duck Stock

salt

Duck Fat Potatoes and Pan Fried Duck Breasts

4 medium-large Royal Blue potatoes

4 duck breasts, sinew removed

1 sprig rosemary

salt

Silverbeet

50g butter

1 bunch silverbeet, washed and chopped

1/3 cup Duck Stock

zest ½ orange

pinch salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 220C. For the Duck Stock, place 1.5L water, carrot and fennel into a pressure cooker and preheat. Place chopped duck wings into a frypan and cook over medium high heat until golden and crispy all over. Reduce heat to medium low. Add the leek and cook until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add ¼ cup water to deglaze the pan then add the contents of the pan to the pressure cooker. Seal and cook under high pressure for 20 minutes. Strain into a saucepan and simmer over very low heat. For the Orange Sauce, place sugar into a saucepan over medium heat. Allow to melt until golden in colour. Carefully whisk in vinegar, orange juice and Duck Stock. Simmer over medium heat until reduced and thickened. Remove from the heat and season with salt to taste. For the Duck Fat Potatoes and Duck Breast, place a roasting dish into the oven to heat. Peel potatoes and cut into 2cm cubes. Place into a saucepan of salted water and bring to a gentle boil. Cook until just tender then drain the water from the saucepan. Cover with the lid and set aside for 1 minute. Uncover and set aside. Meanwhile, score skin of duck breasts and season with salt. Place skin side down into a cold pan and cook over low heat until skin is crispy and fat is rendered, about 10 minutes. Turn the breasts in the pan and cook for 1 minute. Transfer duck breasts to a baking tray and reserve the pan of duck fat. Gently shake the potato cubes in the saucepan to roughen the outsides. Return pan of rendered duck fat to a medium heat. Add the potato cubes, rosemary and salt to the pan and toss until coated. Transfer to the hot roasting dish and return to the oven. Cook until lightly golden, about 30- 35 minutes. Reduce the oven to 180C. Finish cooking duck breasts in the oven, skin side up, until the internal temperature reaches 47C, about 8-9 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to rest to a temperature of 54C. For the Silverbeet, melt butter over medium heat. Add the silverbeet and season with salt. Sauté until starting to soften then add Duck Stock and orange zest and cook until silverbeet is tender and liquid has mostly evaporated. Remove from the heat. To serve, arrange silverbeet on serving plates. Top with sliced duck breast and arrange potatoes around the plate. Drizzle with sauce and serve.

Feeling hungry now? Same here. Continue sharpening those cooking tools with our 2021 Celebrity MasterChef-approved hack for cooking steak and this guide to the perfect risotto.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef 2021 on Sundays and Mondays at 7:30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand