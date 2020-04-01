Sheridan Is Having A Massive Vogue Online Shopping Night Sale Right Now

Sheridan is having a massive online sale for the next two days with 40% off storewide as part of Vogue Online Shopping Night. Whether you're freshening up your bedroom, sprucing up your lounge or giving your bathroom a lift, there are lots of great items you can score during this high bargain-fest. Here are some of the great offers Sheridan has available.

Make your bedroom beautiful

If you're looking to give your boudoir a boost, there's a huge selection of sheets and quilt covers available. The 1200 thread count Millenia range comes in a variety of different colours including midnight, snow, birch. silver, storm and driftwood.

There's a massive range of quilt covers to choose from starting at $90. And there are lots of heavily discounted sheet sets as well.

To get these great prices, you must use the discount code VOSN40 at checkout.

Dress up your bathroom

There are few things better after a long day than wrapping yourself in a big, soft towel after a long bath or shower.

This awesome Sheridan sale includes bath towel collections with luxurious bath sheets starting at under $70 when you use the discount code VOSN40.

There's a wide variety of colours to choose from with face washers, hand towel, bath towels, bath sheets and bath mats available.

Lounge room luxury

A great throw or some fancy pillows can give even the most boring bed a huge lift.

Sheridan's Bligh cushion adds some fluffy pizzaz. Or, if you prefer something a little less fluffy, the Haden or the Mandell might be more to your taste. These come in a range of colours to match almost any decor.

With the weather cooling down, a nice throw, like the Eastdown or the Mali look great and the contrasting colours and textures can complement the pillows you choose.

These deals, and hundreds more are available with 40% off storewide at Sheridan. Use the code 'VOSN40' at checkout from 1-2 April. Some exclusions apply.