Brace Yourselves (and Start Saving) the Black Friday Sales are Just Over a Month Away

The world’s biggest shopping event, Black Friday 2023 is almost here! Yep, hundreds of your favourite retailers will be slashing their prices over 96 bargain-filled hours, which means you can score some pretty sweet deals if you know what you’re looking for. Hence we’re giving you a few months’ pre-warning to get your shopping lists ready.

We’ve also gone ahead and done all the groundwork for you and found the best sites to bookmark, a bunch of online shopping tips and the dates to mark in your calendar, as well as a few cheeky guesses at which retailers will be participating this year based on last year’s epic deals.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event on the US calendar and signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season. Traditionally, a whole bunch of retailers typically offer huge, unheard-of discounts on thousands of different products across fashion, beauty, homewares, tech and more.

Over the past few years, Aussie retailers have been getting in on the action too — so expect to see plenty of deals from big brands like Myer, The Iconic, Big W, Sephora, Target, Kmart and more.

It’s highly likely that a bunch of Australian online merchants will also be embracing the big day. This usually includes marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Catch and scores of other online retailers.

Given Black Friday heralds the beginning of the Christmas shopping period, it’s also an excellent time to grab a bargain and buy prezzies for your friends and family before the mad rush sets in.

When is Black Friday in Australia in 2023?

The shopping event officially takes place on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday (so the last Friday in November for us Aussies). This year, Black Friday will kick off on November 24. However, the actual sales period is a lot looser, with many retailers releasing deals in advance and/or extending their discounts well into the following week.

There’s also ‘Cyber Monday’ to look forward to, which will be on November 27, and it’s specifically geared towards online-only deals.

In other words, you can expect plenty of bargains flying around well before, with the bulk of deals appearing on the aforementioned Friday and Monday.

Also, it’s worth noting that the US is a day behind us, which means their Black Friday lands on our Saturday — so keep an eye out for US deals that provide international shipping.

What sort of deals can we expect?

There’s always an element of hype around Black Friday, and it’s easy to see why. There are always plenty of discounts on offer if you know where to look. For example, it is likely Amazon and eBay will be running members-only flash sales on popular products. So you need to be prepared, and you need to be fast.

As always, we’ll be compiling a list of the best Australian sales over here, so make sure to bookmark that page. In the meantime, if you click through, you’ll see all of last year’s deals and sales which will probably whet your appetite.

Sites to bookmark ahead of Black Friday 2023

Pretty much every Australian retailer with an online store usually runs some kind of Black Friday promotion. With that said, there are always a few heavy hitters that tend to provide the lion’s share of killer bargains. Here are a few sites to keep a close eye on.

Early-bird deals

Each year, the Black “Friday” deals start appearing earlier and earlier. So bookmark this page to keep updated as the deals start to become available.

Amazon Black Friday deals

In America, Amazon accounts for more than 50 per cent of all Black Friday sales, and it’s swiftly taking over in Australia too. Just like last year, there will be tens of thousands of deals available, spanning video games, fashion and beauty, electronics, books and everything in between.

eBay Black Friday deals

Alongside Amazon, eBay will have one of the biggest Black Friday sales in Australia. We’re expecting some absolutely killer bargains as eBay’s major partners look to beat last year’s deals. For those who missed it, that included 50 per cent off board games, up to 40 per cent off big-brand TVs, 60 per cent off bestselling video games and ultra-cheap fashion and footwear.

Catch Black Friday deals

Catch is always a good place to pick up a Black Friday bargain, and 2023 should be no exception. If it’s anything like last year, Catch’s deals should include Dyson vacuums, smart home devices, myriad fitness trackers and big-brand sneakers.

Traditional retailers

Based on previous years, Australia’s brick-and-mortar retailers will also likely be embracing Black Friday this year. You can typically expect to see big discounts from most of the old guard, including Harvey Norman, Big W, JB Hi-Fi, Target, The Good Guys, Myer, Kmart and various specialty stores like EB Games and Bunnings. That said if you’d prefer not to brave the crowds, most of the above merchants will most likely also be running online sales, too.

You can check out some expert shopping tips for Black Friday 2023 here.

