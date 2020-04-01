Get A Bargain At The Vogue Online Shopping Night – With Sales On Footlocker, Sheridan, Mimco and Lorna Jane

Image: Supplied

The Vogue Online Shopping Night is a huge event with lots of great stores opening their online doors to offer some excellent deals. Brands like Sheridan, Cotton On and Lorna Jane are putting lots of items on sale with up to 40% off usual prices. Here's where you'll find the best deals.

Sheridan

Sheridan is offering 40% off their entire online store. Just use the code VOS40 at checkout. So if you've been waiting to deck out your bedroom for some isolation bliss, now's the time.

Lorna Jane

Lorna Jane is running its Winter sale offers, with 40% off selected styles until 13th April. You've still gotta look good while working out at home, right?

Cotton On

Until tomorrow, Cotton On is offering 30% off everything. Staying at home means that all you need is basics, so head over to Cotton On to refresh your WFH wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Country Road

You can score 20% off full priced items at Country Road until 5 April. Use this opportunity to grab some smart work attire and always look presentable on your Zoom calls.

Mimco

Australian jewellery and accessories brand Mimco has whipped 20% off full price styles. If your order exceeds $50 you also get free standard delivery. Buy something nice to make yourself feel better while stuck in isolation.

Aje

Fashion brand Aje has cut 25% of everything storewide until tomorrow. Who says you can't still be fashionable while stuck indoors.

ASOS

Clothing giant ASOS will carve 25% off the price of full-priced items if you use the code “25VOSN” at checkout. The offer ends at 1am AEDT on April 3. Get everything you need, for a quarter of the price.

Footlocker

Running more than usual? Us too. You're in luck: Women's footwear scores a 20% discount at Footlocker until midday April 2.

Bally

You can save 25% site wide at the Swiss fashion house, Bally, on everything excluding shoe care, eyewear and Bally Watches until midnight on 2 April.

