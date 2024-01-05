How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Australia

We’re in a new year and awards season has officially arrived. First on the ballot is the Golden Globes. The Hollywood awards ceremony has a new home in Australia after Stan announced it snagged the broadcast rights to the Golden Globe awards last year, which continues this year for the 2024 event

Here’s how you can tune into the awards ceremony from Australia.

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globes in Australia

Getty Images

Despite being marred by controversial boycotting in recent years, the Golden Globes returned in full form in 2023 for its 80th anniversary.

While the ceremony has typically been broadcast in Australia, it made the move to streaming last year which will continue in 2024.

Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian broadcast rights to the awards ceremony this year. Both the Golden Globes and the red carpet arrivals will play live, at the same time as the US, on the streaming service, as well as on demand later.

The best part? You can watch the Golden Globes live as part of your Stan subscription, with no extra fees or charges.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes in Australian time zones?

The 2024 Golden Globes are scheduled to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 7.

With the time difference, this equates to Monday, January 8 in Australia. We’ve broken down the streaming times into Aussie time zones for you below:

12:00 pm AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS)

11:30 am ACDT (SA)

11:00 am AEST (QLD)

10:30 am ACST (NT)

10:00 am AWST (WA)

Red carpet coverage will also be available on Stan starting an hour before the main show.

Who is hosting?

In 2024 the Golden Globe awards will be hosted by Jo Koy, a stand-up comedian who is famous for his many comedy specials on Netflix.

Who is nominated?

Universal/W.B

The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced back in December and, in good news for us, a few Aussies made the list including Margot Robbie, Sarah Snook and Tony McNamara

You can see a full list of the nominees here but here are some of the major players in the film and TV categories:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

The 2024 Golden Globes will stream on Stan on January 8.

Lead Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images