ALDI’s Black Friday Week Sales Include a Huge TV, Beach Range & Fitness Equipment

We’re just over a week away from the Black Friday shopping chaos and while many retailers are still keeping their sales close to their chests, ALDI is not one of them. Everyone’s favourite supermarket has revealed a preview of its Black Wednesday sales, which include a hefty range of Special Buys items covering everything from tech to kitchen items.

The Black Wednesday sale will begin on November 22, followed by a range of Black Saturday items on November 25.

Let’s take a look at what ALDI is offering in its Black Friday week sales.

ALDI Black Wednesday Special Buys

ALDI Australia

70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with webOS – $649

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Bundle – $199

80s Bluetooth Boombox with CD Player and Cassette Deck – $229

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F20A – $399

Scanpan Spectrum 5pc Knife Set – $24.99

De’Longhi 1.7L Argento Kettl – $69.99

De’Longhi 4-Slice Argento Toaster – $89.99

De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine – $179

Tefal Garment Steamer – $59.99

ALDI Black Saturday Special Buys range

ALDI Australia

Premium Tower Fan with Wi-Fi – $79.99

Midi Dehumidifier – $79.99

Air Circulator Fan – $69.99

Sand-Free Mat – $29.99

Inflatable Kayak – $149

Rustic Beach Cart – $59.99

Spin Bike – $199

Adjustable Kettle Bell – $99.99

Adjustable Dumbbell – $159

The highlight here is definitely the 70-inch 4K TV which ALDI is slinging for just $650 – an unbelievable price for such a large screen. ALDI’s range of cooling fans also couldn’t come at a better time as we speed towards a very hot summer.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and only available while stocks last, so get your lists together and be sure to check the delays page in case your favourite item isn’t in store yet.

While doing your Black Friday shopping you may also want to check out ALDI’s Christmas range of food, advent calendars and decorations.

Lead Image: ALDI (Supplied)