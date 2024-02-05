Everything You Need to Know about the Super Bowl Halftime Show

A week from today millions of people will be settling around their TVs to watch the annual Super Bowl – the NFL game to end all NFL games. If you’re not too familiar with American football you might be familiar with the Super Bowl halftime show, which always features a prominent artist putting on the performance of their life, and this year it’s Usher.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show and its history.

When did the Super Bowl Halftime show start?

The first Super Bowl was held in 1967 and even back then the Halftime show was a thing. In the early days, it was traditional for a local university marching band to perform during the halftime break. In the 1990s this started to change with major artists taking the spotlight, starting with New Kids on the Block.

Since then the Super Bowl Halftime show has become a massive event, sometimes overshadowing the game itself.

Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show?

Dozens of the music industry’s top artists have taken on the mammoth task of the Halftime show. There are many unconventional pairings of artists and bands you won’t see anywhere apart from the Super Bowl.

Here’s a list of artists starting with what we consider to be the first “major” performance in 1990.

1991 – New Kids on the Block

1992 – Gloria Estefan

1993 – Michael Jackson

1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

1995 – Pattia LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett

1996 – Diana Ross

1997 – The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown

1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, Queen Latifah, The Temptations

1999 – Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC

2002 – U2

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt

2004 – Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson

2005 – Paul McCartney

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2007 – Prince

2008 – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

2009 – Bruce Springsteen

2010 – The Who

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas

2012 – Madonna

2013 – Beyonce

2014 – Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry

2016 – Coldplay

2017 – Lady Gaga

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2019 – Maroon 5

2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

2021 – The Weeknd

2022 – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

2023 – Rihanna

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and setlist

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Headlining 2023’s Super Bowl Halftime show was the unstoppable Rihanna, who performed an incredible 12-song medley that included singing, dancing and platform work, all whilst pregnant. Queen!

This performance actually broke records as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show on television ever, with over 121 million viewers.

Rihanna’s setlist for the 2023 Halftime show included a mash-up of the following:

‘B**** Better Have My Money’

‘Where Have You Been?’

‘Only Girl in the World’

‘We Found Love’

‘Rude Boy’

‘Work’

‘Wild Thoughts’

‘Pour It Up’

‘All of the Lights’

‘Run This Town’

‘Umbrella’

‘Diamonds’

You can experience the full performance for yourself on YouTube.

Who performs the Super Bowl National Anthem?

Another important musical performance at the Super Bowl is the U.S. National Anthem, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, which is performed before the start of the game.

Notable performers of the national anthem at the Super Bowl include Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Cher, Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato.

In 2024, the Super Bowl national anthem will be performed by the “Queen of Country”, Reba McEntire.

How much do artists get paid for the Super Bowl?

Considering it’s one of the biggest sports events of the year, you’d think that artists would be earning a pretty penny for performing at the Super Bowl. But, one of the most surprising facts about the Halftime show is that artists perform for free.

It’s a tradition that was established at the first Super Bowl in the 1960s. The NFL does not pay an artist fee, but will instead cover all production costs of the performance, which can sometimes cost many millions of dollars.

What’s the trade-off then? Well, statistics have shown that after a Super Bowl Halftime performance record sales often skyrocket for the headlining artist, plus there’s the exposure of performing on one of the most-watched television events of the year.

So while there is no initial financial incentive there are revenue returns in other ways.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show?

Super Bowl LVIII is taking place on February 12th in Australia and, as always, there will be a Halftime Show to talk about.

Usher is set to headline the halftime show this year and gave Good Morning America a tease of his performance, saying “It’s a major thing for me. I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one… I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me.”

The setlist for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime show is under wraps, but with hits like ‘Confessions Part II’, T’here Goes My Baby’, ‘U Got It Bad’ and ‘Yeah!’ there’s no shortage of options.

The performance will take place between the first and second halves of the game (duh). With NFL games lasting around 60 minutes (made up of four 15-minute quarters), you can expect the Halftime show at around 30 minutes in, although there are plenty of Super Bowl ads that will extend that time.

If you can’t catch the performance live you’ll be able to find it later on YouTube or Apple Music.

You can find all the details you need to watch the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Lead Image Credit: Scott Legato / Getty Images