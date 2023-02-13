Forget Football, Rihanna Was the Star of Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been and gone, people – and it was everything Rihanna fans could have hoped for… and more.

If you’re an American Football lover or someone who tuned into the major sports event purely for the music (hello, me!), here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Halftime Show for 2023.

What is the Halftime Show, again?

I’m going to go ahead and assume most of you know the answer to this… But in case you’ve never been introduced to the cultural phenomenon that is the Super Bowl, I’ll break it down for you.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is an iconic music performance that is scheduled for the 30-minute break between the second and third quarters of the NFL football match. The performances tend to run for around 12 to 14 minutes, and the calibre of artists who take to the stage is pretty damn premium.

Who performed the Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl?

Like you don’t already know.

This year, the artist that took to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show was none other than Rihanna. This was massive, as the artist has left fans hungry for new music and live performances for years.

Rihanna’s Apple Music Press Conference

On February 10 at a fresh 4:00 am AEDT, Rihanna sat down with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis for the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. The interview was streamed on Apple Music’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.

In the interview with Alexis for Apple Music, Rihanna shared her reservations about doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but explained that “when you become a mum, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything”.

“And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that,” she continued.

And when it comes to the show itself, the only thing she gave away ahead of time was that it would be action-packed.

“…it just, from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s like the very last second. Now I’m saying too much? But it’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it does.”

During the chat, Rihanna also announced the launch of a new short movie, Run This Town, filmed on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. You can check it out below – it’s quite a touching watch.

Where can I watch a replay of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

For those watching at home in Australia, Network 7 was the one with the live rights to the Super Bowl in 2023.

The catch-up services you’ll want to keep an eye on for replays later today are 7plus and 7mate. Those with a Kayo subscription should also be able to play back the game, and Rihanna’s Halftime performance.

In the interim, you can catch clips from the Super Bowl Halftime performance that have been shared all over the internet.

SHE’S BAAAACK 👑Here we go… #FentyBowl @rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime

What else should I know?

Everyone is Googling ‘Rihanna pregnant’ after the performance, with the artist opening the show by caressing her belly. And per the Hollywood Reporter, your suspicions are true. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the news with the outlet after her epic performance closed.

If you’d like to reacquaint yourself with Rihanna’s biggest tracks post-Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Apple Music has your education journey ready here.

Additionally, you can continue the Halftime love by covering yourself in Savage x Fenty’s ‘Game Day’ collection of jerseys, tees, hats and more.

This article on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show for 2023 has been updated since its original publish date.