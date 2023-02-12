The Best Ads and Trailers From the 2023 Super Bowl So Far

The 2023 Super Bowl is here and there’s set to be a lot of exciting entertainment in between watching the Eagles and the Chiefs throw a ball around. Advertisers and studios pull out the big guns for the Super Bowl and they pay premium money to put their best commercials and trailers forward.

Seeing as we don’t get the same advertisements here in Australia it’s easy to miss all the news from the Super Bowl ads. Here’s a list of the latest trailers for new movies and TV shows as well as some of the best ads (which, bear in mind, are intended for the U.S. audience).

Super Bowl commercials for 2023

New Super Bowl commercials

PopCorners

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return as their Breaking Bad characters in this Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners, which we don’t have in Australia but look delicious.

Bud Light

If you thirsted over Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick he continues the dance moves in this ad for Bud Light beer.

Dunkin Donuts

Ben Affleck works as a Dunkin Donuts drive thru operator in the brand’s Super Bowl spot.

Pepsi

Pepsi has had a long history with Super Bowl commercials and in 2023 it’s recruited Ben Stiller to pay homage to iconic movie moments.

Steve Martin then tries to rival Stiller by starring in a Pepsi commercial of his own.

Squarespace

Adam Driver stars in this weird sci-fi ad for Squarespace titled ‘The Singularity’.

ULTRA Club

If you’re missing Succession you can get a little taste of Brian Cox’s Logan Roy in this Super Bowl commercial for Ultra beer.

Hellmann’s

Brie Larson and Jon Hamm make fun of their names in this Super Bowl spot for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Rakuten x Clueless

If you’ve ever wanted to see Alicia Silverstone return as Cher Horowitz, now you can in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

Disney’s 100th Anniversary

2023 is Disney’s 100th anniversary and it shared this montage to make us all nostalgic.

New movie and TV trailers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got a major new trailer at the Super Bowl and it’s definitely going to be an emotional ride.

Creed III

A new spot for Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors’ Creed III dropped during the Super Bowl and let me tell you, I think that’s the match we should all be watching.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

An Indiana Jones 5 teaser came whipping (sorry) into one of the Super Bowl commercial breaks.

Fast X

We got a longer look at Fast X in the trailer released over the weekend, but here’s another TV spot with some new footage if you’re keen for more.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

All this TV spot really reveals is that a Porsche will be in the new Transformers movie.

The Flash

It’s been hard to get a read on DC’s upcoming The Flash movie (which features controversial star Ezra Miller), but this Super Bowl commercial certainly hypes things up with the return of legacy Batman actor, Michael Keaton.

Super Mario Bros.

If you’ve forgotten, Mario and Luigi are in fact plumbers, not just video game and movie stars. This Super Bowl commercial is here to remind you.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Anyone who has played Dungeons & Dragons knows that the Super Bowl isn’t the longest game around.

65

Adam Driver and dinosaurs? All the makings of a memorable Super Bowl commercial.

We’ll keep this post updated as more new commercials, trailers and TV spots from the Super Bowl are made available.

This article on Super Bowl commercials for 2023 has been updated since its original publish date.