Watch Shakira And J. Lo's Insane Halftime Show Here

The 2020 Super Bowl might be over but the memes will live on after Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's explosive halftime performance. If you missed it, trust us when we say it was much better than last year's Maroon 5 snoozefest. Watch it below.

The show lasted a little more than 14 minutes but Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance was filled with impressive moves and meme-worthy moments. It kicked off with Shakira performing "She Wolf" before a rendition of "Wherever Whenever" as well as her 2016 hit "Chantaje" and Cardi B's "I Like It", where she was joined by Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny.

At the six-minute mark, the show brought in Jennifer Lopez who kicked it off with "Jenny From The Block" before rolling through all her countless classics. She was eventually joined by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin where they performed "Mi Gente".

While Shakira's performance is being celebrated on social media, one moment in particular birthed a new meme. During a performance of "Hips Don't Lie", she faced straight down the camera and performed a sound called an ululation. The internet went wild.

“shakira would u like to make a statement about the tax fraud” pic.twitter.com/jITtxVzzL9 — BARTY (@postgrad_barty) February 3, 2020

Shakira sound like Spongebob whenever he finna go jellyfishing pic.twitter.com/ifCHT0fxch — FATHER D ➐ (@ayosworIdd) February 3, 2020

Watch the whole extravaganza below.