Super Bowl Winners: A Look Back at the Top Teams of the Past 10 Years

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be taking to the field shortly, and if the upcoming comp has you wondering about Super Bowl winners past, we’re here to help. Let’s take a peek through at who has won the Super Bowl in recent years to see if we can find some insight into who the favourite is for the 2024 title.

2024: The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl winners. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Monday, February 12, 2024

The two teams going head to head at the 2024 Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While we obviously don’t have a result yet, these two teams have competed in a Super Bowl before, and the winner of that game was the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, odds are slightly leaning in favour of the 49ers for this game, so we will see how things play out.

2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

For the 2023 Super Bowl game, the winner was the Kansas City Chiefs at 38–35. No doubt the team will be eyeing a second championship title in a row this year.

2022: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Back in 2022, the winning Super Bowl team was Los Angeles Rams, who took out the match with a 23–20 result.

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely smashed this game, winning the Super Bowl by a massive margin of 31–9.

2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

As we touched on before, the same teams competing in 2024 went head-to-head in 2020. In this game, Kansas City emerged victorious with a final result of 31–20.

2019: New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Another game that had quite the margin was the 2019 Super Bowl which resulted in the Patriots taking out the title 13–3.

2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles were Super Bowl winners in 2018, with a final score of 41–33 against the New England Patriots.

2017: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

In 2017, the Super Bowl winners were the New England Patriots (this team had quite the solid run here), with the score landing at 34–28.

2016: Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Denver’s Broncos were victorious in 2016, with the final score sitting at 24–10.

2015: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots took out another Super Bowl title in 2015, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28–24.

2014: Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks were the Super Bowl winners a decade ago, beating the Denver Broncos 43–8.

Looking at this list, you can see that the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are the teams that have competed most times in the Super Bowl in the last ten years (four times); they are followed by the 49ers, Broncos and Seahawks, which each played in two Super Bowls. The team that has emerged as the winner of the Super Bowl the most times in the last decade is the Patriots, with three championships.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images