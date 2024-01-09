Super Bowl LVIII Is Coming: This Is Where Aussies Can Watch It Live

Contributor: Lauren Rouse and Stephanie Nuzzo

The biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, the 2024 NFL Super Bowl, is approaching. The event is taking place on Monday, February 12, 2024, so here is everything you need to know about the game, including how you can watch the action from Australia.

Everything there is to know about the 2024 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVIII)

What time is the Super Bowl airing in Australia?

The Super Bowl is currently slated for February 11 in the U.S., which translates to Monday the 12 for Australians.

According to CBS, the game is set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET, which is 10:30 am AEDT. Here’s a breakdown of the timings according to state and territory.

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT)

10:00 am ACDT (SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours, so plan your snacks well.

As for location, the event is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

In 2023, the Super Bowl was broadcast live on Channel 7 from 10:00 am AEDT – we can expect 2024 to be much the same. Network 7 has landed a deal that gives them the rights to broadcast the sporting event until 2024, meaning that next year we could be heading elsewhere.

Last year, over on catch-up services 7plus and 7mate, coverage kicked off at 9:00 am AEDT.

The 2024 NFL Super Bowl will also be shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription and Kayo for those with a streaming sub.

There is also the option of venturing out to watch the Super Bowl LVII at your local pub or sports bar if they’re opening up early for the big game.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

At this point, we all know that the Super Bowl is not just for football fans. The event gets a whole lot of attention for the sport (of course), but it also wins a not-insignificant amount of attention for its Halftime Show.

Do you remember the moment that was the JLo, Shakira performance in 2020?

Anyway. For 2024, it’s been announced that Usher will be headlining the Halftime Show, which has every millennial ready to put their hands up (and bend their knees).

On the news, Usher shared the following statement:

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

You can learn all about Usher’s upcoming performance here.

Who is playing this year?

Last year’s champions were the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 – 35.

We don’t know which teams are taking to the field in the 2024 Super Bowl, but we’ll update you once we do know.

How about the ads?

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for in 2024? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted Super Bowl slots next year.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the ads turning heads when the time comes.

