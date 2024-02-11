The 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Is Here: This Is How Aussies Can Watch It Live

Contributor: Lauren Rouse and Stephanie Nuzzo

The biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, the 2024 NFL Super Bowl, is approaching. The event is taking place on Monday, February 12, 2024 (that’s today!), so here is everything you need to know about the game, including how you can watch the action from Australia.

Latest Super Bowl 2024 news

February 12: It’s game day, people! Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl (with the likes of Blake Lively and Ice Spice). And folks all over are getting real excited now. Not just for TSwift, but for the game, too. Here are some final predictions from CBS Sports if you’re interested.

February 9: Which team is leading as favourite right now? Taking a look at betting odds right now, it seems the 49ers are tipped as the favourite to take out the 2024 Super Bowl (by a slight margin). ESPN recently shared that according to its team of writers and sporting experts, the 49ers are more likely to emerge victorious, too.

February 3: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl? Folks have been up in arms wondering if Talyor Swift will be able to make the Super Bowl to support her beau Travis Kelce. Swift will be performing in Tokyo on the night before the big game, but per a statement from the literal Japanese Embassy, the pop star should have enough time to make the game if she leaves in the evening after her performance.

The Super Bowl is currently slated for February 11 in the U.S., which translates to Monday 12 for Australians.

According to CBS, the game is set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET, which is 10:30 am AEDT. Here’s a breakdown of the timings according to state and territory.

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT)

10:00 am ACDT (SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours, so plan your snacks well.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

In 2023, the Super Bowl was broadcast live on Channel 7 from 10:00 am AEDT – we can expect 2024 to be much the same. Network 7 has landed a deal that gives them the rights to broadcast the sporting event until 2024, meaning that next year we could be heading elsewhere.

Last year, over on catch-up services 7plus and 7mate, coverage kicked off at 9:00 am AEDT.

The 2024 NFL Super Bowl will also be shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription and Kayo for those with a streaming sub.

There is also the option of venturing out to watch the game at your local pub or sports bar if they’re opening up early for the big game.

Where is the Super Bowl 2024 being played?

As for location, the event is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Super Bowl 2024 teams: Who is playing this year?

In 2024, it’s been confirmed that the two teams taking to the field for the Super Bowl will be the Kansas City Chiefs (again) and the San Francisco 49ers. Who are you backing this year?

Who won last year?

Last year’s champions were the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 – 35.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: Who’s performing this year?

Usher Apple Music

At this point, we all know that the Super Bowl is not just for football fans. The event gets a whole lot of attention for the sport (of course), but it also wins a not-insignificant amount of attention for its Halftime Show.

Do you remember the moment that was the JLo, Shakira performance in 2020?

Anyway. For 2024, it’s been announced that Usher will be headlining the Halftime Show, which has every millennial ready to put their hands up (and bend their knees).

On the news, Usher shared the following statement:

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

You can learn all about Usher’s upcoming performance here.

How about the ads?

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for in 2024? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted slots.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the ads turning heads when the time comes.

