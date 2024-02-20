Dinner Ideas: We Scoured TikTok for 5 Recipes You Can Make For $10

With the cost of living affecting so many people right now, the appeal of affordable dinner ideas has never been stronger. While we’ve shared many cheap food recipes in the past, you can never have too many, and so we’ve trawled TikTok to find more.

Ahead, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the tastiest cheap dinner ideas (we’re talking ~$10 per serve) you can try at home right now. Check them out.

Dinner ideas: 5 recipes for $10 and under

Spinach feta tarts:

Technically, these are slightly over $10 per serve, but it’s under a dollar more, so we’ll allow it. TikToker @tweesrecipes pulled together this tasty recipe as a dinner idea that’s simple and easy to make, too.

Beef enchiladas:

For something a little more substantial, these beef enchiladas from @aussiemumcooks are a pretty epic dinner recipe idea that is incredibly cheap, considering the final result.

Paella:

Rice is always a good choice when you want something filling for dinner that doesn’t cost the bank. Here, TikTok creator @jennnnaaayy showed audiences how to shop for everything you need to make a chicken paella recipe for under $10. Check out her guide below.

Tuna salad:

Turning to TikTok creator @jennnnaaayy once again, we’ve got an ingredient list and recipe for a tuna salad stacked with corn, chickpeas and tomatoes. Again, this dinner is ever so slightly over $10, but only a few cents, so it stays on the list.

Chicken pasta:

TikToker @karaahansen made a chicken pasta dish, which is a great idea not only for dinner but for meal prepping your lunches for the week.

This recipe came in at slightly under $10, and looks pretty tasty – however, the comments highlighted that the need for onion and garlic would be worth going over budget for.

If you’d like more cheap dinner ideas, check out this list of ALDI recipes next — because we all know that’s where the bargains are at right now.

