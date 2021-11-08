This TikTok Recipe for Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenderloins Will Make Your Week

Simple but tasty mid-week meals are a godsend for busy folks. Finding something quick to whip together after a long workday – that doesn’t taste like cardboard – can be a challenge. TikTok creator turned spice manufacturer, Natasha Greene, has shared a recipe for chicken tenderloins that can help with that.
Taking to TikTok, Greene – who goes by @asiliglamcooks – shared her recipe for panko-crusted chicken tenderloins in a garlic parmesan cream sauce, and it looks incredible.
Panko chicken tenderloins recipe:
What you’ll need:
- Kosher salt
- Red pepper flakes (chilli flakes)
- Garlic pepper
- Herb de Provence
- Coconut oil
- Chicken tenderloins
- Shredded parmesan cheese
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves
- Better Than Boullion chicken flavour (or chicken stock)
- Heavy cream
- Butter (about 12 to 25 grams)
Directions:
Greene explained her process to preparing this chicken tenderloin recipe, so we’ve pulled together a general guide based on her instructions.
- Mix salt, garlic pepper and chilli flakes with Herb de Provence blend. Season chicken tenderloins with the mixture.
- Add coconut oil to pan and sear chicken on medium-high heat until you achieve a golden-brown crust. Remove chicken from pan.
- Add 1 chopped onion, 4 cloves garlic and 1/2 tsp Better Than Boullion into pan, pour a splash of heavy cream and combine.
- Toss in a knob of butter and half a cup of grated parmesan cheese, bring sauce to a simmer. Add extra seasoning to taste.
- Bring chicken tenderloins back into the sauce and top with extra cheese and panic breadcrumbs.
- Bake in oven at about 220C for about 10 minutes or until golden on top.
For a complete breakdown of the recipe, you can check out Greene’s Instagram post on the panko chicken tenderloins below.
And for the TikTok cooking fans out there, here is @asiliglamcooks’s video if you’d like to follow along and make the chicken tenderloin recipe at home:
@asiliglamcooks
Panko crusted chicken tenderloins in a garlic parmesan cream sauce. Full recipe on Instagram “asiliglamcooks” #blacktiktok #foodtiktok #thatshot
If you’re after more simple weeknight meals that’ll take the pressure off dinner prep, check out this list of sheet-pan recipes we prepared a little while back.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in