This TikTok Recipe for Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenderloins Will Make Your Week

Published 3 hours ago: November 8, 2021 at 12:13 pm -
Image credit: @asiliglamcooks

Simple but tasty mid-week meals are a godsend for busy folks. Finding something quick to whip together after a long workday – that doesn’t taste like cardboard – can be a challenge. TikTok creator turned spice manufacturer, Natasha Greene, has shared a recipe for chicken tenderloins that can help with that.

Taking to TikTok, Greene – who goes by @asiliglamcooks – shared her recipe for panko-crusted chicken tenderloins in a garlic parmesan cream sauce, and it looks incredible.

Panko chicken tenderloins recipe:

What you’ll need:

  • Kosher salt
  • Red pepper flakes (chilli flakes)
  • Garlic pepper
  • Herb de Provence
  • Coconut oil
  • Chicken tenderloins
  • Shredded parmesan cheese
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • Better Than Boullion chicken flavour (or chicken stock)
  • Heavy cream
  • Butter (about 12 to 25 grams)

Directions:

Greene explained her process to preparing this chicken tenderloin recipe, so we’ve pulled together a general guide based on her instructions.

  1. Mix salt, garlic pepper and chilli flakes with Herb de Provence blend. Season chicken tenderloins with the mixture.
  2. Add coconut oil to pan and sear chicken on medium-high heat until you achieve a golden-brown crust. Remove chicken from pan.
  3. Add 1 chopped onion, 4 cloves garlic and 1/2 tsp Better Than Boullion into pan, pour a splash of heavy cream and combine.
  4. Toss in a knob of butter and half a cup of grated parmesan cheese, bring sauce to a simmer. Add extra seasoning to taste.
  5. Bring chicken tenderloins back into the sauce and top with extra cheese and panic breadcrumbs.
  6. Bake in oven at about 220C for about 10 minutes or until golden on top.

For a complete breakdown of the recipe, you can check out Greene’s Instagram post on the panko chicken tenderloins below.

And for the TikTok cooking fans out there, here is @asiliglamcooks’s video if you’d like to follow along and make the chicken tenderloin recipe at home:

@asiliglamcooks

Panko crusted chicken tenderloins in a garlic parmesan cream sauce. Full recipe on Instagram “asiliglamcooks” #blacktiktok #foodtiktok #thatshot

♬ original sound – Natasha Greene

If you’re after more simple weeknight meals that’ll take the pressure off dinner prep, check out this list of sheet-pan recipes we prepared a little while back.

