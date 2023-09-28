ALDI Recipes You Can Pull Together for $5 per Serve

The cost of living crisis is rough right now. We’ve all seen the skyrocketing prices at the supermarkets and the trends on TikTok that show how $20 does not go nearly as far as it once did. But with all that bad news comes some good, and one shopper has found a way to make a $100 shop at ALDI stretch to cover five meals for four people.

Cheap ALDI recipes you can make from a $100 shop

The video comes from Aussie mum and former MasterChef star Steph da Sousa (@steph_cooks_stuff), who spent less than $100 on groceries at ALDI in her weekly shop and managed to turn it into five dinners for her family of four. That works out to less than $5 a serve.

ALDI has even endorsed the video, sharing it on its official socials.

The shopping list (which can be screenshotted in the video) consisted of a huge variety of items, including beef mince, shredded cheese and fresh fruits and vegetables. In total, it all came in at $91.14.

But of course, the more important thing is how to put those groceries to use, and, luckily for us, Steph has been sharing the recipes she’s made with these ingredients throughout the week. Here’s what she’s made so far.

Cheap ALDI recipe: Pork steak and White Bean Ragu

What you’ll need:

500g Pork loin steak

2x 400g cans white beans

1x 400g can diced tomatoes

1 diced carrot

2 diced celery stalks

1 diced onion

1 tbsp crushed garlic

2 stock cubes

zest and juice of lemon

1 bunch basil, roughly chopped

For the directions, you can check out the video below.

Cheap ALDI recipe: Curry Beef Pasties

What you’ll need:

1 packet of puff pastry

500g beef mince

2 diced potatoes

1 diced carrot

1 diced onion

1 x canned corn, drained

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 tbsp curry powder

Gaze upon Steph’s video below for cooking instructions.

The other recipes for this week are yet to be posted, but you can expect to find tutorials for roast chicken and potato bake, Shepherd’s pie, and sausage pasta bake on Steph’s channel in the coming days.

ALDI has always been a fan-favourite supermarket amongst Aussies, but it’s been killing it lately. It was recently awarded the Canstar award for best fresh fruit and vegetables and was voted overall as Australia’s best supermarket chain.

Lead Image Credit: @steph_cooks_stuff/IG