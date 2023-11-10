Marvel Binge: How Long Does It Take to Watch Everything in the MCU?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ever since Disney+ entered the playing field, we’ve been spoiled for choice with Marvel content. The streaming service’s arrival also offers many a chance to go through an entire MCU rewatch, with nearly all the films and series conveniently in one place. If you’re considering taking on one of these rewatches yourself, you may wonder how long it will take.

We’re here to get the maths out of the way for you. Let’s figure out just how long it takes to watch every Marvel movie and series.

What is the runtime of every movie and series?

Let’s start by breaking down the time needed for every Marvel movie and show that is part of the MCU. I’ve placed the titles in release order rather than chronologically and gathered their runtimes as per IMDb.

Phase 1:

Iron Man – 126 minutes

The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes

Iron Man 2 – 124 minutes

Thor – 115 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger – 124 minutes

The Avengers – 143 minutes

Phase 2:

Iron Man 3 – 130 minutes

Thor: The Dark World – 112 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 136 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy – 121 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 141 minutes

Ant-Man – 117 minutes

Phase 3:

Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes

Doctor Strange – 115 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 136 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok – 130 minutes

Black Panther – 134 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 118 minutes

Captain Marvel – 123 minutes

Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes

Phase 4:

WandaVision – (9 episodes) 357 minutes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – (6 episodes) 324 minutes

Loki – (6 episodes) 297 minutes

Black Widow – 134 minutes

What If…? – (9 episodes) 315 minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 132 minutes

Eternals – 157 minutes

Hawkeye – (6 episodes) – 294 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 148 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 126 minutes

Moon Knight – (6 episodes) – 287 minutes

Thor: Love and Thunder – 119 minutes

Ms Marvel – (6 episodes) – 271 minutes

I Am Groot (5 episodes) – 25 minutes

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (9 episodes) – 300 minutes

Werewolf By Night – 54 minutes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 161 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special – 41 minutes

Phase 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 124 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 150 minutes

Secret Invasion (6 episodes) – 266 minutes

Loki – Season 2 (6 episodes) – 307 minutes

The Marvels -105 minutes

Here are some interesting statistics out of all that, if you’re interested:

Longest Marvel movie: Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame Shortest Marvel movie: The Marvels

The Marvels Longest Marvel series: WandaVision (9 episodes)

WandaVision (9 episodes) Shortest Marvel series: Secret Invasion (6 episodes)

How long does it take to binge-watch all of the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands at 45 different titles, with many more on the way. Be prepared, this is not a binge-watch to take lightly.

By my calculations, the total of all the above runtimes adds up to be: 7490 minutes.

That’s about 125 hours of Marvel movies and TV series to watch. Watching them back to back with no breaks would take over 5 days.

That’s a whole lot of Marvel.

Dozens more projects will soon be added to this list, including Echo, Deadpool 3 and many more to come in 2023. So make sure you’re up to date before those come out!

If you need help finding where to stream all these MCU projects, we’ve got a guide that will help you. As for which movie is the best? That’s a different debate.

What about other Marvel projects?

With Disney reacquiring the rights to many of the projects under the Marvel Studios umbrella, a lot of titles are suddenly in the same realm as the MCU, although many aren’t considered “canon” just yet.

If you want to watch everything Marvel-related, we’ve broken down some more runtimes below.

Marvel One-Shots

Marvel Studios has released a bunch of one-shot shorts over the years, which are considered canon in the MCU. If you want to check them out it’s a pretty easy watch:

The Consultant (2011) – 3 minutes

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Thor’s Hammer (2011) – 3 minutes

Item 47 (2012) – 11 minutes

Agent Carter (2013) – 15 minutes

All Hail The King (2014) – 13 minutes

Team Thor – Part 1 (2016) – 3 minutes

Team Thor – Part 2 (2016) – 4 minutes

Team Darryl (2017) – 6 minutes

In total, the one-shots will take you 58 minutes, so a nice easy watch!

The Defenders Saga

Daredevil – (39 episodes) 2099 minutes

Jessica Jones – (39 episodes) 2029 minutes

Luke Cage – (26 episodes) 1467 minutes

Iron Fist – (23 episodes) 1252 minutes

The Defenders – (8 episodes) 400 minutes

The Punisher – (26 episodes) 1384 minutes

The total time to watch The Defenders saga comes out at 8631 minutes, which is roughly 144 hours. That’s more than the entire MCU!

If you need the proper watch order for these (ex) Marvel Netflix series, you can find that here.

Spider-Man movies

Marvel is a large brand with a lot of characters under its umbrella, which means many companies have vied for those rights over time. One of these characters is Spider-Man who remains under Sony’s jurisdiction despite their agreement for Tom Holland’s iteration to appear in the MCU.

This all came to a head in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which may have inspired you to take on a full Spider-Man rewatch. If so we’ve gathered the runtime of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s superhero movies for you below as well as the other adjacent movies in Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Man – 121 minutes

Spider-Man 2 – 127 minutes

Spider-Man 3 – 139 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man – 136 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – 142 minutes

Venom – 112 minutes

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – 97 minutes

Morbius – 104 minutes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 117 minutes

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – 140 minutes

Overall we’re looking at 1235 minutes for Sony’s universe of Marvel movies so far, which equates to about 20 hours.

Agents of SHIELD

I can’t believe I lost so much of my life figuring this out, but here it is, the runtimes for all of Agents of SHIELD:

Agents of SHIELD season 1 – (22 episodes) 978 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 2 – (22 episodes) 983 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 3 – (22 episodes) 981 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 4 – (22 episodes) 977 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 5 – (22 episodes) 975 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 6 – (13 episodes) 576 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 7 – (13 episodes) 573 minutes

In total, that comes to 6043 minutes which is roughly 101 hours.

Agent Carter

Let’s not forget Agent Carter, featuring Hayley Atwell as her character Peggy Carter from the Captain America movies. There were only two seasons of this one which come out at:

Agent Carter season 1 – (8 episodes) 349 minutes

Agent Carter season 2 – (10 episodes) 445 minutes

The total watch time for this one is a more manageable 794 minutes or just over 13 hours.

Young Adult Marvel TV series

Under the many Disney umbrellas including Hulu and Freeform some other MCU-adjacent YA-focused TV shows were released that adapted comic books like Runaways and Cloak & Dagger. The series are set in the same universe and even had a crossover episode.

Here are their runtimes:

Runaways

Season 1 (10 episodes) – 495 minutes

Season 2 (13 episodes) – 610 minutes

Season 3 (10 episodes) – 475 minutes

Cloak & Dagger

Season 1 (10 episodes) – 421 minutes

Season 2 (10 episodes) – 415 minutes

Combined, these two come out at 2416 minutes which is around 40 hours.

Unfortunately, Disney pulled Runaways from streaming as part of a cost-cutting exercise earlier this year, so you’ll have a hard time finding that one to watch. Cloak & Dagger is still available to stream on Disney+ (for now).

We’ll continue adding to this list as more Marvel projects are released, so keep checking for updated runtimes.

Until then, enjoy your Marvel movie and TV show binge-watch! Once you’re done there you can weigh up how long a Star Wars marathon will take you.

This article has been updated since its original release date.

