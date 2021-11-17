The Best Spider-Man Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes

If you’ve been on the internet lately you’re probably aware that there’s a new Spider-Man movie on the way. Spider-Man: No Way Home marks Tom Holland’s third time leading a film as Spider-Man, but he wasn’t the first to do this and nor will he be the last.

Spider-Man has graced our screens plenty of times in some great and not so great films. To get a better idea we’ve turned to faithful review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s what each of the Spider-Man films has scored over the years.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The highest-rated Spidey film to date on Rotten Tomatoes is Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This film absolutely deserves its score. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse earned Oscar awards, fan praise and positive reviews worldwide. Its detailed and unique animation style paired with its heart and humour easily make it one of the best Spider-Man films around.

Here’s the synopsis:

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

2. Spider-Man 2

Tobey Maguire’s second turn at Spider-Man is certifiably his best according to Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man 2 takes us through Peter Parker’s darkest hour after all aspects of his life start to fall apart.

Weary of leading a double life, Peter Parker shelves his superhero identity. Will he suit up again when a multitentacled baddie menaces New York City?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was first introduced into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War but he really established himself in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie is both one of Holland’s best turns as Spider-Man and downright one of the best films in the whole MCU.

Peter Parker returns to routine life as a high schooler until the Vulture’s arrival gives him the chance to prove himself as a web-slinging superhero.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

4. Spider-Man

2002’s Spider-Man was one of the first movies that put superheroes on the map. Looking back at it now it hasn’t aged as well as a lot of us remember but it’s still a nostalgic trip worth taking.

After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, shy teen Peter Parker uses his newfound superpowers to fight injustice and battle a vengeful supervillain.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man’s second solo outing in the MCU doesn’t quite outshine his first but still managed an incredibly solid rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Exciting new locations, new suits and new enemies all make Far From Home a Spidey film you can’t miss.

Our friendly neighbourhood Superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony’s second attempt at the Spider-Man franchise came in the form of Andrew Garfield. At the time the film felt a bit too soon after Tobey Maguire’s adventures to make much of an impact, but it’s still a worthwhile watch for Spider-Man fans.

In this reboot of the superhero franchise, high school lad Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

7. Spider-Man 3

Easily the weakest of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man’s films, Spider-Man 3 tried to pack in too much and ended up giving us not a lot. Alongside the dramas in Peter, MJ and Harry’s lives were the storylines of Venom and Sandman, which all came together to bog down the film.

It’s worth watching just for this though.

The seemingly invincible Spider-Man goes up against an all-new crop of villains in the third instalment of the blockbuster adventure series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield’s second The Amazing Spider-Man movie takes the bottom rung of the ladder here. Critics panned it for its overabundance of villains and messy plotline, falling into the similar pitfalls that Spider-Man 3 did.

Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacy out of his dangerous life.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

We’ll have to wait until December 16 to see where Spider-Man: No Way Home falls on this list. If you want to do a rewatch before that you can find a guide to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films here.