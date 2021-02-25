Level Up Your Life

How to Watch All of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Films in Australia

Stephanie Nuzzo

February 26, 2021
How to Watch All of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Films in Australia
Tom Holland has a lot going on at the moment, the actor is gaining attention for his performance in the upcoming film Cherry, and his third Spider-Man movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit cinemas in December 2021.

If the news of a new Spider-Man film hitting cinemas this year has you all kinds of excited (personally, I think Holland is the best Spidey we’ve ever seen) we’re here to help. Why not spend the weekend reliving Holland’s past epic performances by rewatching Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Confusingly, you won’t find both Tom Holland Spider-Man films in one place if you’re hoping to stream them. Here’s where you need to go if you want to check out those films.

Where to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming in Australia

The first Tom Holland Spidey film has found a cosy home on Netflix. While this isn’t the first time we were introduced to young Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this flick gave Holland a nice opportunity to really stretch his legs and web.

Watch it here.

Where to watch Spider-Man: Far from Home in Australia

The 2019 instalment for Spidey saw the birth of a bromance between Holland and the film’s villain Jake Gyllenhaal – which is reason enough to watch the film if you ask me. This one can be found on Foxtel Go.

Want more? You can also see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a number of MCU films (naturally).

Where can I find Tom Holland-featuring MCU films?

As I mentioned earlier, Spider-Man stand-alone films are not the only place you’ll find Tom Holland’s Spidey. In addition to those, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War all have performances from Tom Holland. You can watch all of those on Disney+.

Check those out here.

