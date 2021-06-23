Where To Stream Every Marvel Movie in Australia

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have entered a new era of stories on Disney+, but like everything with Marvel, it’s all connected. Whether you’re a Marvel newbie or a proud veteran there’s never been a better time for a Marvel movie session and it’s never too late to catch up.

With the launch of Disney+ in Australia, Marvel movies are more binge-able than ever. However, complicated character copyright deals between studios can make it tough to assemble all the Avengers in one place.

To aid you on your Marvel journey, we’ve broken down where you can find all your favourite superheroes on local streaming services.

Where to watch all the MCU movies in Australia

Now that Disney owns Marvel, we’re lucky enough to have most of the MCU movies in one place on Disney+ – they even have their own dedicated hub.

Here are all the MCU movies currently on Disney+ in Australia:

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

You can also find all the phase four MCU TV shows released so far over on Disney+ including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Now, let’s not forget the outsiders embroiled in rights battles who haven’t been able to join their companions over on Disney+.

The main culprit here is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, whose Marvel movies are tricky to track down. Here’s where they’re streaming in Australia right now:

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Netflix, Binge

Spider-Man: Far From Home – digital rental only

Another outlier is Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk, which is technically still an MCU movie despite the character being recast with Mark Ruffalo in Avengers.

You can find The Incredible Hulk over on Stan.

For the record, this list only covers movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if you’re looking for the original Spider-Man movies or X-Men you won’t find them here. However, you can check to see which streaming platform they’re on with this handy website.

Want to know what Marvel has coming up next? Check out our breakdown of every new movie Marvel Studios is releasing in the next three years.