Kmart Launches $3 Dupe of Viral Lip Mask

From Stanley 1913 tumblers to Maison Balzac dinnerware, Kmart is no stranger when it comes to selling cheap dupes of viral products.

Now, shoppers who are reluctant to fork out $31 on a popular overnight lip mask have discovered a $3 dupe available at the discount store.

The lip product is a replica of the Laneige lip sleeping mask, which has garnered a cult status for its ability to provide a moisture surge almost instantly, for the smoothest and softest lips thanks to its long list of skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and glycerin.

The $3 Kmart product (right) is a dupe of the viral Laneige Overnight Lip Mask (left). Image: Sephora Australia. Kmart Australia.

And judging by the reviews, the Kmart replica manages to achieve the same results but for a fraction of the price.

“Works better than the original that costs way more,” one five-star reviewer wrote online. “Very happy with this purchase.”

Another person said: “Smells amazing! And leaves my lips feeling great without feeling oily or sticky.”

A third person revealed, “I bought the apple Kmart mask a few weeks ago and I’ve been loving it.”

The Kmart lip balm comes in six flavours. Image: Kmart Australia.

The lip mask isn’t exactly a new release to the range but an updated version to the first version that was released earlier this year — and completely sold out.

With the latest upgrade came a better formulation and a delicious flavour lineup that sounds on par with the OG selection.

Additionally, the delicious flavour lineup of the dupe sounds on par with the OG selection. Shoppers can choose from six varieties – raspberry, peach, coconut oil, apple, lavender oil and watermelon – which can all be used as an overnight sleeping mask or just a gloss.

@laurenilord tested out the new Kmart balms and was surprised at the smooth formula. Image: TikTok/@laurenilord.

TikToker @laurenilord reviewed the new release in a video that has gained over 90k likes at the time of writing. “These are so soft and smooth compared to the old Kmart ones.”

“This smells and tastes like redskins,” she exclaimed after applying the raspberry flavour. “I love the way this one smells.”

Hundreds of watchers flocked to the comments section to share their personal experiences after using the product.

“I have the watermelon one it works so good,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “I have them they are sooo good.”

Another TikToker did a side-by-side comparison of the Kmart product and OG balm. Image: TikTok/@celina.

TikTok user @celina also reviewed the Kmart dupe, doing a side-by-side comparison of the Kmart raspberry flavour and iconic Laneige Berry Mask.

“Out of the two, Lainege smells sweet like lollies but both have the same formula, feel and amount,” they concluded.

The first edition sold out earlier this year so it’s safe to say, we can’t guarantee how long these new ones will be around for.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/@celina/@laurenilord