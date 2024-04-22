Kmart’s Latest Viral Product Is a $25 Dupe of a Celebrity-Favourite Jacket

As we well and truly head into winter weather it’s time start thinking about picking up some warmer clothing. One piece that has gone particularly viral of late is Kmart’s Sherpa Button Jacket, which shoppers are loving thanks to its similarity to a fleece jumper that has been worn by a number of celebrities.

The designer item in question is Free People’s Hit The Slopes Jacket, which costs close to $250 Australian dollars with the current USD conversion rates. The jacket has been spotted on celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. The Free People jacket appears to be popular due to its many different colour options (16 to be exact) and has been praised for its soft and warm material – making it a perfect winter wear, particularly for chilly outdoor walks.

The problem is that any Aussies would have to fork out hundreds of dollars for the jacket, plus whatever exorbitant shipping price is attached. However, the Kmart option offers a much cheaper solution.

Kmart’s Women’s Sherpa Button Jacket (seen here) is almost identical in style to the Free People design, featuring mismatched pockets and a teddy fleece fabric. The listing also reveals the sherpa jumper has elastic cuffs, a high neck and snap buttons.

The best part is that this designer jumper dupe only costs $25. That being said, the Kmart dupe is available in a few less colours, sticking to just four options – Biscotti Brown, Frost White, Watermelon Red and Black.

Kmart has been gaining notoriety for its selection of designer dupes in recent months, with everything from Stanley Cup knock-offs to Dyson Airwrap equivalents going so viral they’ve become hard to find on shelves.

For some more insight into Kmart’s most popular products, check out which products we tested and consider to be worth the hype.

Lead Image Credit: Free People/iStock