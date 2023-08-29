Kmart Kitchen Appliance Dupes Are Under $50, and Shoppers Are Going Wild

From Frank Green car bottle holders to Maison Balzac tableware, Kmart continues to release dupes of the trendiest designer items.

Now, Aussie shoppers are rushing to the discount retailer for two more popular household dupes.

The new black ‘4 Slice Fluted Toaster’ and ‘1.7L Fluted Kettle’ look almost identical to the famous Alessi ones from the Plisse range. The only difference? The price tag.

Left: Kmart 1.7L Fluted Kettle. Right: Alessi Plisse 1.7L Electric Kettle.

Kmart’s toaster retails for a mere $45, while the kettle will only set you back $39. On the other hand, Alessi’s items are priced at $235 and $250, respectively. That’s a combined difference of $401.

Left: Kmart 4 Slice Fluted Toaster. Right: Alessi Plisse 2 Slice Electric Toaster.

TikTok user Kelly Hooper took to the social media platform to share the Kmart dupes they bought to replace their Alessi appliances.

“When @kmartaustralia bring out a dupe to the Alessi toaster/kettle, you run, you don’t even walk,” they captioned the video. “Save yourself $361 and you can’t even tell, in fact I think I like it better.”

Image: TikTok/@khoops01.

In the video, which has been saved 164 times and shared 197 times at the time of writing, Hooper explained they had originally spent $495 on the designer items when they moved into their new house.

“What I had spent $495 on when we moved into our home versus what Kmart brings out 2 years later,” Hooper wrote.

Image: TikTok/@khoops01.

Naturally, viewers questioned the quality of the plastic bargain dupe, commenting, “Why did you need the Kmart one if you had the real one?…”. Another person wrote, “Kmart is plastic and Alessi is stainless steel. Worth paying for stainless steel!”

However, Hooper was quick to reply, sharing that, in their opinion, the replicas are worth every dollar.

Image: TikTok/@khoops01.

Other shoppers who have also managed to snag up the Kmart dupes have expressed their satisfaction with the quality and price of the plastic versions of the appliances.

“A copy of a much more expensive brand,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the toaster. “Looks very nice and works well. Value for money.”

Another person commented, saying, “Happy with the items, always buy Kmart Appliances good value and good performing products, you do not need to buy fancy named high priced appliances.”

A third shopper commented, “I always bought well know (sic) brands but this is just as good.”

The kettle has also received a flourish of equally positive reviews.

“Replica of a much more expensive brand,” one shopper noted. “A lot quieter than my previous kettle and works quickly.”

A second five-star reviewer said, “Really like the kettle and boils quickly. Looks fancy for comparably low cost when compared to similar.”

Viral Kmart products are known to sell out quickly, so take Hooper’s advice and run, don’t walk.