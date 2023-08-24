Kmart Launches $10 Dupe of Popular Designer Homeware Brand

Kmart has just dropped its latest homewares collection, and shoppers are going wild over one item that’s a bargain dupe of a designer homeware brand.

The Pink Pedestal Bowl retails for a cheap $10 and looks almost identical to Maison Balzac’s PomPom range. Items in the designer brand’s range start from $69 for a candle holder, with the most expensive item being the Instagram-famous wine glasses, which retail for $129.

The Kmart $10 Pink Pedestal Bowl. Image: Kmart.

Maison Balzac’s PomPom range. Image: Maison Balzac.

TikTok user @Danika-Jade, posted a video of the “cute” new dupe item, along with the caption, “Maison Balzac dooouuppeee (if they do the cocktail glasses they’ll be sued surely).”

One TikTok user found the Kmart dupe in-store. Image: TikTok @danika-jade.

The bargain Kmart item features two petite pom poms in a contrasting colour and a pink round shape and pedestal base. According to the product’s description, the bowl is described as “an elegant addition to your home decor.”

“Ideal for placing over a table or shelf as a decorative centrepiece,” the website reads.

Other notable Maison Balzac-inspired items in Kmart’s newest range include $10 candle holders that feature a curved tapered design and are made from high borosilicate glass. These can be likened to the designer version’s candle holder collection, with prices ranging between $49 to $169.

Kmart’s $10 candle holders are pictured on the left. On the right is Maison Balzac’s range. Image: Instagram @kmart; @maisonbalzac.

Maison Balzac isn’t the only high-end home decor brand Kmart’s latest drop mirrors, either.

The retail giant has also released more of their popular Wavy Highball Glasses and Tumblers in two new colours – Green and Amber – which are priced at an affordable $14 for a set of six.

Kmart’s $14 Wavy Highball Glasses and Tumblers come in a pack of six. Image: Kmart.

These are dupes of designer Fazeek’s best-selling Wave Glasses, which retail for $79 for a set of two (also in the exact same colours — green and amber). This means six original Fazeek glasses will set you back $237, which is a significant difference compared to Kmart’s knock-off version.

Kmart’s version is pretty similar to Fazeek’s best-selling Wave Glasses. Image: Fazeek.

“Great value really look like expensive ones, you can have lovely things on a budget,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

If you want to keep shopping, check out our other recent write-ups (more dupes, baby) here and here.