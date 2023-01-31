Psst, This Coffee Subscription Service Will Help Fuel Your 3-Cup Addiction

For all our caffeine addicts in the house, there’s never been a better day to be alive. “Why?” I hear you ask. Well, friends, Melbourne-based coffee gods, Thieves has just expanded its coffee subscription service.

That means instead of just having their previous offering (where the brand sent specially picked beans from a different Australian roaster to your door each month), now they’re adding a new capsule service to its subscription options. That’s good news if you’re strictly a pod person who prefers convenience over the whole barista machine or stovetop process.

Oh, and did we mention that they’re Nespresso-compatible?

So how does Thieves coffee subscription work?

It’s pretty simple, really. You jump onto Thieves’ website, fill out an order form by selecting the number of capsules (it starts at 10 and goes all the way up to 500) or bags of beans (they range from 250g to 3kg and come in both filter and espresso roasts) per delivery, choose how often you’d like it delivered (either every one, two or three months), pop in your details and payment method, and viola, your delicious brew will be sent to your door.

The subscriptions start at $15 per month, including free shipping throughout Australia, and you have the option to pause, skip, change or cancel your order anytime.

Oh, and for all our international friends, Thieves also offers international postage if you miss drinkable coffee.

Gift a Coffee Subscription

We thought Thieves’ gifting option was also worth pointing out, given Christmas is fast approaching. Thieves offer a three, six or 12-month coffee membership, delivered directly to the coffee lover in your life each month from just $75, including shipping. The membership includes a new Australian coffee roaster sent directly to the gift recipient on your behalf and a personalised card with the first delivery.

Can you recycle Thieves Coffee pods?

Depending on the roaster’s choice, you’ll either get pods that are 100% certified compostable pods or recyclable aluminium ones. For the aluminium capsules, Thieves work with TerraCycle to offer a free recycling program through which you can ship your coffee pods with a pre-paid shipping label, and TerraCycle recycles them. Nice!

So not only will you be getting something special in the mail each month (who doesn’t love getting mail?!), but it’s also a better choice for the planet.

Keen to get yourself a coffee subscription? Head here.