7 Kmart Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Get for Under $50

It’s November, so you know the drill; it’s Christmas gift-buying season. While you may be tempted to hang tight and wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, one place you know you can get a deal from all year round is Kmart. As expected, Kmart has pulled out all the stops for Christmas, with a range of products that make great presents for a whole range of giftees.

Here are some of our top picks of Kmart Christmas gifts you can nab for under $50.

Kmart Christmas Gift Ideas

Wi-Fi LED Sunset Lamp

Sunset lamps have been all the rage on the internet for a while now, and they make a perfect gift for those who are notoriously tricky to buy for. Kmart’s Wi-Fe LED Sunset Lamp can change colour, helping you adjust the light in your room to your mood, and it can be controlled remotely from your phone, meaning you don’t even have to get up to stay super relaxed.

Check it out for $25.

Iced Coffee Maker

We all have that friend who froths an iced coffee, and as we head into the heat of summer, why not gift them an iced coffee maker? You might think appliances come with an expensive price tag, but they don’t have to – this Kmart one goes for just $39. The appliance has the capacity for a 420ml iced coffee, comes with a reusable filter and is made with shiny stainless steel.

Check it out here.

LEGO Creative Brick Box

LEGO is always a great gift for any age group, and if you don’t know which particular set to get a person, a creative brick box is the answer to your prayers.

Kmart’s Medium LEGO Creative Brick Box contains bricks of 35 different colours and contains eyes, windows and wheels to encourage all sorts of creations. The box contains a total of 485 pieces.

Check it out here for $39.

Massage Gun Set

For the fitness fiends in your life, nothing says aftercare like a massage gun set.

While a Theragun may set you back a pretty penny, Kmart offers a cheaper edition for just $35. Sure, it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles, but it gets the job done with four different attachment heads, different speeds and a working time of up to 2 hours.

Take a look here.

Makeup brush set and travel case

If you’re a wearer of makeup, you’ll know that brushes are a core part of any kit, and one can never have too many. New makeup brushes are a thoughtful gift, and this 12-brush set from Kmart covers a gamut of shapes and sizes, suiting a range of makeups. They also come with a neat little travel case that makes carrying them around super easy, plus they’ll only set you back $22.

Check it out here.

Sand Free Beach Blanket

The beach is all fun and games until you have to deal with getting rid of the sand. This beach blanket from Kmart claims to be sand-free, using a loopless fabric that prevents sand from sticking to the material. It’s ideal for sitting on during your beach travels and then packing up without fear of sand being trekked back into your house or car.

Pick it up for $29.

Sequence Board Game

When it comes to gift ideas, it’s hard to go wrong with a board game, particularly one as fun as Sequence. The game is simple enough for a variety of ages to pick up the rules and competitive enough that everyone will be losing face competing for glory.

You can grab it for $25.

