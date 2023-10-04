Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in October

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I feel like I blinked, and somehow, it was time to write this October streaming list. It’s basically Christmas at this point, but before we think too hard about that, let’s dig into what the streaming services are offering us this month.

It’s the spooky season which means Aussie streaming services are serving up thrilling content like The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Paramount+. For a change of pace, there’s also reality series like Love is Blind on Stan and The Real Housewives of Sydney on Binge. You can also be burdened with glorious purpose when Loki returns for Season 2 on Disney+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in October 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in October?

Image: Netflix

October 1

Halloween

Battlefield Earth

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

October 4

Keys to the Heart

Beckham

Race to the Summit

October 5

Everything Now

Lupin – Part 3

October 6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

House of Spies

Fair Play

October 7

Pearl

Champions

October 8

Strong Girl Nam-soon

October 9

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

October 10

DI4RIES – Season 2, Part 1

Last One Standing – Season 2

October 11

Pact of Silence

Once Upon a Star

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher

Good Night World

October 13

Ijogbon

The Conference

October 15

Camp Courage

Vengeance

October 16

Oggy Oggy – Season 3

October 17

I Woke Up A Vampire

Heather McMahan UNT. 2023 Stand-Up Special

The Devil on Trial

Rick and Morty – Season 7

October 18

Dark Water

October 19

Bodies

Crashing Eid

Neon

Crypto Boy

October 20

Big Mouth – Season 7

Creature

Doona!

Elite – Season 7

Surviving Paradise

Disco Inferno

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

October 23

Princess Power – Season 2

October 24

Get Gotti

October 25

Absolute Beginners

Nothing to See Here

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet

October 26

Pluto

October 27

Tore

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club

October 28

Castaway Diva

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s new on Stan in October?

Image: Stan

October 1

New In Town

Belli ciao

Hit and Run

October 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Ride with Norman Reedus – Season 6, Episode 4

More Than I Deserve

Navalny

October 3

Fright Krewe – Season 1, Episodes 1-10

The Long Shadow – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Mistletoe Match

The Christmas Retreat

Six Degrees of Santa

A Christmas in Switzerland

A Royal Christmas Match

A Christmas Masquerade

A Candlelit Christmas

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Saving Me – Season 1-2

October 4

Blood – Seasons 1-2

Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines – Season 2, Episode 10

Drag Race Philippines: Untucked – Season 2, Episode 10

Bad Tales

October 5

Love Triangle – Season 2, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Date Movie

La Jauría

The Code of Silence

Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 – Season 3-4

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Series Finale

October 6

Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Billions – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Monster Family 2

Aftertaste – Season 1-2

Brum – Season 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 7

American Rust – Season 1

The Revenant

Warnie – Season 1

October 8

Just My Luck

The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System

My Christmas

October 9

The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Circus – Season 8, Episode 7

Nancy Drew (2019) – Seasons 1-3

October 10

Once Upon A Time In America

My Days of Glory

Margrete: Queen of the North

October 11

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 1

Our Brain – Season 1

A Vineyard Christmas

October 12

Life and Death in the Warehouse

Metronom

The Translators

October 13

Rings

The Bravest Wolf Boy

October 14

Arctic Circle – Season 3

Gone Girl

Ignorance is Bliss

October 15

A Very English Christmas

This Boy’s Life

The Worst Ones

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

October 16

Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Loneliest Planet

October 17

The Captive

Ghosts – Season 4, Episodes 1-6

October 18

Ad Astra

Coupled Up For Christmas

October 19

Wolf Like Me – Season 2

Moonhaven – Season 1

The Prophecy of the Armadillo

October 20

The Love Guru

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City – Season 3

October 21

Christmas Angel 624

Crawl

In The Name of the Land

October 22

The Northman

The Summit (La Cordillera)

The Velvet Queen

October 23

Runner, Runner

October 24

Decoding Danger – Season 1

Little Wings

October 25

Take a Chance at Christmas

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Special

Let Yourself Go!

October 26

Transformers: The Last Knight

The Terror – Seasons 1-2

October 27

American Auto – Season 1-2

Daddy’s Home 2

The Wiggles: Halloween Party!

October 28

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret King Midas

Mirrors

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two

October 29

Sinister

Guilty Men

The Last Rider

October 30

Entrapment

Both Sides of the Blade

October 31

Ordinary Lies – Season 1-2

The Heiresses

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in October?

Image: Disney+/Marvel

October 4

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 2

October 5

The Boogeyman

October 6

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

Trap Jazz

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Fiddling Around

When the Cat’s Away

Chips Ahoy

Wynken, Blynken and Nod

Old Macdonald Duck

Inferior Decorator

October 11

4ever

Nothing – Season 1

Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 3

Me & Mickey – Season 2

October 13

Goosebumps

Sound of the Police

October 18

Living for the Dead – Season 1

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – Season 1

Puppy Dog Pals – Season 5

October 20

Werewolf By Night In Colour

October 24

My Home Hero – Season 1

October 25

The Lions of Sicily – Season 1

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – Season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge – Season 2

October 27

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Explorer: Lake of Fire

October 30

Coco Reo Māori

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s new on Binge in October?

Image: Binge

October 1

WWE Nxt No Mercy

We Can Be Heroes – Season 1

Summer Heights High – Season 1

Angry Boys – Season 1

Ja’mie Private School Girl – Season 1

Jonah From Tonga – Season 1

All Rise – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Coronation Street – Episode 11051 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9750 (daily episodes)

You Can’t Ask That Canada – Season 1

Assassin

Hijacked: Flight 73

Tully

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America

October 2

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 6, finale

The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 14, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Fodo Unwrapped – Season 10, Episodes 8-9

Disturbing Disappearances – Season 1

Conspiracy of Silence – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 97 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 67 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6763 (daily episodes)

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 46 (daily episodes)

October 3

Dirty House Rescue: Queen of Clean – Season 1, finale

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

B&B By The Sea – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Location, Location, Location – Season 25, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Renovation Resort – Season 1

Inside British Airways – Season 1-2

Close Calls On Camera – Season 9

The Tomorrow Man

October 4

Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1, finale

Love it Or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 40 (new episodes weekly)

Project Runaway – Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Insight 2023 – Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)

Savior Complex – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 61-80

Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 1

Holmes Family Rescue – Season 1

Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan – Season 2

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Season 4

The Little Vampire

Velvet Goldmine

October 5

Our Flag Means Death – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Dragon’s Den – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Young Love – Season 1 (finale)

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Archer – Season 14, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Fabelmans

The Snow Queen & The Princess

Muppets From Space

October 6

Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Season 16, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 40

Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa

Eating With My Ex – Season 2

Flip or Flop – Season 4

Two If By Sea

October 7

Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Pearl

October 8

Margrete: Queen of the North

October 9

Rescue Cam – Season 1

Return to Seoul

Champions

Five More Minutes

October 10

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Hot Yachts – Season 1

October 11

The True Story of Dorothy Arzner

No Accident

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 4

FBI: International – Season 2

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in The Country – Season 3

October 12

Doom Patrol – Season 4B (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episodes 11-12 (new episodes weekly)

Cursed Treasures – Season 1

Build Your Dream Home In The Country – Season 1

Pawn Stars Do America – Season 1

Hospital – Season 1

October 13

Men of West Hollywood – Season 1

October 14

Shining Vale – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Cannibal Next Door

October 15

Halloween (2018)

Happy Death Day

The Frighteners

October 16

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)

A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 81-90

October 17

Celebrity Lingo – Season 1

Canada’s National Parks – Season 1

Garage Dreams – Season 2

Remember Me (2010)

October 18

Navajo Police: Class 57, Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Sarah Beeny vs Cancer

Operation Live UK – Season 1

Would I Lie to You? – Season 10

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples – Season 1

October 19

Selling the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

TMZ N Bs: Vanderpump Rules

History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan – Season 1

Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 103-125

What’s Love Got to Do With It (2022)

October 21

Jesus Revolution

October 23

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 8B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A.K.A Mr Chow

999: Emergency Call Out – Season 1

The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 2

October 25

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

House Hunters International – Season 182

Mysteries of the Ancient Dead – Season 1

October 26

Williams and Mansell: Red 5

The UnXplained -Season 5, Episodes 14-16

Ben Fogle: Lost Worlds – Season 1

George Clark’s Remarkable Renovations – Season 2

Secrets in the Jungle – Season 1

October 27

American Horror Stories – Season 3

October 28

The Pope’s Exorcist

Palm Trees and Power Lines

October 29

Both Sides of the Blade

October 30

Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 32, 37, 39, 40

Food Unwrapped – Season 10, Episodes 13-16

American Pickers: Best of -Season 5, Episodes 11-15

October 31

Escape to the Country – Season 30, Episodes 1-22

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 23-27

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in October?

Image: Prime Video

October 1

The Offering

October 3

Make Me Scream -Halloween Special Season 1

October 5

The Fabelmans

October 6

Totally Killer

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Twin Flames – Season 1

After Everything

A Simple Favour

It Comes At Night

Beyond the Light Barrier

October 9

One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1

October 10

Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

October 11

Awareness

October 12

In My Mother’s Skin

Mud, Sweat, and Tears: Premiership Rugby Season 1

Jesus Revolution

October 13

Jigen Daisuke

October 15

Pantheon – Season 1-2

Paddington

Paddington 2

October 20

Upload – Season 3

The Other Zoey

Silver Dollar Road

Bosch: Legacy – Season 2

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

October 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

Zainab Johnson: Huabs Off – Season 1

Of An Age

October 26

Fitzek’s The Therapy – Season 1

October 27

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose

October 28

The Popes Exorcist

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in October?

Image: Paramount+

October 1

Five More Minutes

October 4

Spongebob SquarePants – Season 13

The Really Loud House – Season 1

Monster High – Season 1

Deer Squad – Season 3

October 5

Bargain

Louis Tomlinson – All of Those Voices

October 7

Monster High 2

A Really Haunted Loud House

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

October 11

Anything for Fame

October 13

Frasier (Reboot)

October 15

Girl in The Basement

October 19

The Burning Girls

October 25

Milli Vanilli

October 26

Scream VI

October 27

The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion

October 28

Fellow Travelers

Start streaming on Paramount+.

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia?

Image: Apple TV+

October 13

Lessons in Chemistry

October 19

Killers of the Flower Moon

October 20

The Pigeon Tunnel

October 27

The Enfield Poltergeist

CURSES!

Start watching on Apple TV+.

If you need a reminder you can also check out our list of what was streaming in September. We can also help you with recommendations on what to watch this month.

Lead Image Credit: Binge/Disney+/Netflix

This article has been updated with additional information.