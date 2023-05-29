‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in June

Ky Stewart

Published 7 hours ago: May 29, 2023 at 5:32 pm -
Image: Netflix / Lifehacker Australia

If you’re looking for new TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix Australia, just you wait because June is full of content you don’t want to miss.

The biggest highlights for us are the Season 4 premiere of Never Have I Ever on June 8 and The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 coming out on June 29, as well as the anticipated return of Black Mirror with Season 6 of the hit show coming back to our screens this month.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans will also be happy with Netflix this month, with his intimate docuseries, Arnold, coming on June 7.

It’s also a big month for Aussies on Netflix, with Chris Hemsworth starring in Extraction 2 on June 16, some familiar tennis athletes appearing in Break Point: Part 2 on June 21 and Sarah Snook’s Australian thriller Run Rabbit Run on June 28.

Netflix has a stacked month coming up, so let’s dive into what’s streaming for June, shall we?

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?

New TV shows coming

new on netflix australia movies
New on Netflix Australia. Image: Netflix

June 1:

  • The Days 

June 2:

  • Scoop
  • Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
  • Valeria: Season 3 

June 5:

  • Barracuda Queens 

June 7: 

  • Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
  • Arnold

June 8:

  • Never Have I Ever
  • Tour de France: Unchained 

June 9: 

  • Bloodhounds
  • Human Resources: Season 2
  • Tex Mex Motors 
  • The World Can’t Tear Me Down 
  • The Playing Card Killer 

June 13:

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact 

June 14:

  • The Surrogacy 
  • Our Planet II

June 15:

  • King the Land
  • See You in My 19th Life 

June 16: 

  • Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 
New on Netflix Australia, Black Mirror. Image: Netflix

June 19:

  • Take Care of Maya 

June 20:

  • 85 South: Ghetto Legends 

June 21:

  • Break Point: Part 2

June 22:

  • Glamorous 
  • Let’s Get Divorced
  • Skull Island 
  • Sleeping Dog

June 23:

  • Catching Killers: Season 3
  • King of Clones

June 25:

  • Titans: Season 4

June 28:

  • Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
  • Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

June 29: 

  • The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
  • ōoku: The Inner Chambers

June 30:

  • Is It Cake, Too 

Coming soon:

  • Celebrity
  • Delete 
  • Black Mirror: Season 6

New movies on Netflix Australia

New on Netflix Australia. Image: Netflix

June 1: 

  • A Beautiful Life
  • American Pie
  • Muster Dogs

June 2: 

  • Missed Connections 
  • Rich in Love 2

June 9:

  • The Wonder Weeks
  • You Do You 

June 15:

  • She Said

June 16:

  • Extraction 2

June 23:

  • Last Night in Soho
  • iNumber Number: Jozi Gold 
  • Make Me Believe
  • The Perfect Find 
  • Through My Window: Across the Sea 
  • Dear Evan Hansen

June 28:

  • Run Rabbit Run 

June 30:

  • Nimona 

June is definitely going to be a busy month for Netflix Australia. With so many new TV shows and movies coming out, it will be hard for us to leave our couches. Watch on here.

If you’re looking for the best movies on Netflix, here’s our list. And if you want to know what dropped across all Aussie streaming services in May, read on here.

