Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in June

If you’re looking for new TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix Australia, just you wait because June is full of content you don’t want to miss.
The biggest highlights for us are the Season 4 premiere of Never Have I Ever on June 8 and The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 coming out on June 29, as well as the anticipated return of Black Mirror with Season 6 of the hit show coming back to our screens this month.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans will also be happy with Netflix this month, with his intimate docuseries, Arnold, coming on June 7.
It’s also a big month for Aussies on Netflix, with Chris Hemsworth starring in Extraction 2 on June 16, some familiar tennis athletes appearing in Break Point: Part 2 on June 21 and Sarah Snook’s Australian thriller Run Rabbit Run on June 28.
Netflix has a stacked month coming up, so let’s dive into what’s streaming for June, shall we?
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?
New TV shows coming
June 1:
- The Days
June 2:
- Scoop
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
- Valeria: Season 3
June 5:
- Barracuda Queens
June 7:
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
- Arnold
June 8:
- Never Have I Ever
- Tour de France: Unchained
June 9:
- Bloodhounds
- Human Resources: Season 2
- Tex Mex Motors
- The World Can’t Tear Me Down
- The Playing Card Killer
June 13:
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14:
- The Surrogacy
- Our Planet II
June 15:
- King the Land
- See You in My 19th Life
June 16:
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
June 19:
- Take Care of Maya
June 20:
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21:
- Break Point: Part 2
June 22:
- Glamorous
- Let’s Get Divorced
- Skull Island
- Sleeping Dog
June 23:
- Catching Killers: Season 3
- King of Clones
June 25:
- Titans: Season 4
June 28:
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
June 29:
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
- ōoku: The Inner Chambers
June 30:
- Is It Cake, Too
Coming soon:
- Celebrity
- Delete
- Black Mirror: Season 6
New movies on Netflix Australia
June 1:
- A Beautiful Life
- American Pie
- Muster Dogs
June 2:
- Missed Connections
- Rich in Love 2
June 9:
- The Wonder Weeks
- You Do You
June 15:
- She Said
June 16:
- Extraction 2
June 23:
- Last Night in Soho
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
- Make Me Believe
- The Perfect Find
- Through My Window: Across the Sea
- Dear Evan Hansen
June 28:
- Run Rabbit Run
June 30:
- Nimona
June is definitely going to be a busy month for Netflix Australia. With so many new TV shows and movies coming out, it will be hard for us to leave our couches. Watch on here.
