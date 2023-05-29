Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in June

If you’re looking for new TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix Australia, just you wait because June is full of content you don’t want to miss.

The biggest highlights for us are the Season 4 premiere of Never Have I Ever on June 8 and The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 coming out on June 29, as well as the anticipated return of Black Mirror with Season 6 of the hit show coming back to our screens this month.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans will also be happy with Netflix this month, with his intimate docuseries, Arnold, coming on June 7.

It’s also a big month for Aussies on Netflix, with Chris Hemsworth starring in Extraction 2 on June 16, some familiar tennis athletes appearing in Break Point: Part 2 on June 21 and Sarah Snook’s Australian thriller Run Rabbit Run on June 28.

Netflix has a stacked month coming up, so let’s dive into what’s streaming for June, shall we?

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?

New TV shows coming

June 1:

The Days

June 2:

Scoop

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Valeria: Season 3

June 5:

Barracuda Queens

June 7:

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

Arnold

June 8:

Never Have I Ever

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9:

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

Tex Mex Motors

The World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Playing Card Killer

June 13:

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14:

The Surrogacy

Our Planet II

June 15:

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

June 16:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

June 19:

Take Care of Maya

June 20:

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21:

Break Point: Part 2

June 22:

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23:

Catching Killers: Season 3

King of Clones

June 25:

Titans: Season 4

June 28:

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

June 29:

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

ōoku: The Inner Chambers

June 30:

Is It Cake, Too

Coming soon:

Celebrity

Delete

Black Mirror: Season 6

New movies on Netflix Australia

June 1:

A Beautiful Life

American Pie

Muster Dogs

June 2:

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

June 9:

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 15:

She Said

June 16:

Extraction 2

June 23:

Last Night in Soho

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Dear Evan Hansen

June 28:

Run Rabbit Run

June 30:

Nimona

June is definitely going to be a busy month for Netflix Australia. With so many new TV shows and movies coming out, it will be hard for us to leave our couches. Watch on here.

