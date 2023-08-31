Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in September

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

All too quickly, September has arrived, and with it are some great new shows and movies to watch.

This month on Aussie streaming services, we have the latest season of American Horror Story on Binge, Sex Education is back for its final round on Netflix, Morning Wars is back on Apple TV+, and Daryl Dixon gets his own The Walking Dead show on Stan.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in September 2023.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in September?

September 1

Disenchantment: Part 5

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4

A Day and a Half

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

September 2

Scream

September 3

Is She the Wolf?

September 5

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Reporting for Duty

Tahir’s House

Predators

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

September 7

Top Boy – Season 3

Virgin River – Season 5

GAMERA -Rebirth-

What If

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3

September 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Selling The OC – Season 2

Spy Ops

September 12

Glow Up – Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

September 13

Class Act

Freestyle

September 14

Thursday’s Widows

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

September 15

Miseducation

Surviving Summer – Season 2

The Club – Season 2

El Conde

Love at First Sight

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 5

September 19

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken

September 21

Scissor Seven – Season 4

KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2

Sex Education – Season 4

September 22

Love Is Blind – Season 5

How to Deal With a Heartbreak

The Black Book

Spy Kids: Armageddon

September 24

Cocaine Bear

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

Encounters

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Mummies

What’s streaming on Stan in September?

September 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Minx – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Heels – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Billions – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Emily

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Wiggly Fruit Salad – Season 1

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Southside With You

Gemini Man

September 2

Brightburn

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

September 3

Legend

Truth About Cosmetic Treatments – Season 1

Cujo

September 4

I Hate You – Season 1

My Salinger Year

Eden

September 5

Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

High Crimes

Breaking Up in Rome

The Midwife

September 6

Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Sex Actually with Alice Levine – Season 1

The Farewell

Drag Race Philippines – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Toon Bops – Season 2 -3

September 7

Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 12 (final)

Manhunt (2019) – Season 1

Max & Ruby – Season 8

September 8

Crank

Rocketman

Beyblade Burst: Quad Drive – Season 1-2

September 9

Joe Dirt

R.M.N.

Woodpeckers

September 10

Marley & Me

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

September 11

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Ride with Norman Reedus – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

One Ranger

The Butterfly Effect 3

Brother and Sister

September 12

Guess Who

Tori and Lokita

Darker Than Midnight

September 13

Get the Gringo

Gabriel and the Mountain

September 14

Shooter – Seasons 1-3

Dorg Van Dango – Season 1

Nostalgia

September 15

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5

Paddington

Paddington 2

A Quiet Place

September 16

Eat, Pray, Love

Wonder Park

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

Handle With Care

September 17

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Extinction: The Facts

Rosie the Giant

September 18

The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Joanna Lumley’s Britain – Season 1

September 19

Revealed: Danielle Laidley

St. Vincent

Stories of Love (That Cannot Belong to This World)

Folies Bergere

September 20

Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League – Season 2

Van der Valk – Season 2

Warm Bodies

Bajillionaires – Season 1

September 21

Jane the Virgin – Seasons 1-5

Widows

Bakugan: Battle Planet – Season 1

September 22

Jamie Johnson – Season 3

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs Bizarro League

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

September 23

Ipcress File – Season 1

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Cobweb

September 24

Made of Honor

The Great Spirit

The Most Magnificent Thing

September 25

The Box

September 26

The Bambers: Murder at The Farm – Season 1

Neruda

September 27

Polly Pocket – Season 2-3

RED

Mama, I’m Home

September 28

C*A*U*G*H*T – Season 1

Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 1

Jack Irish – Season 3

Monsieur Lazhar

September 29

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Downsizing

The Happiest Man in the World

September 30

A Knight’s Tale

Reclaiming Amy

Eastern Boys

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in September?

September 1

The Jewel Thief

September 5

Trolley Troubles

All Wet

September 6

The Little Mermaid (2023)

I Am Groot – Season 2

The Three Detectives – Season 1

Demons and Saviors – Season 1

Praise Petey – Season 1

Reply 1988 – Season 1

September 8

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

The Barn Dance

Playful Pluto

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Bone Trouble

Pluto, Junior

Merbabies

September 9

Arthdal Chronicles – Season 2

September 13

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2

The Other Black Girl

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Season 1

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – Season 1

Han River Police – Season 1

PHOENIX: EDEN17 – Season 1

The Butterman – Season 1

September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney

September 20

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

L-Pop – Season 1

This Fool – Season 2

The D’Amelio Show – Season 3

Irresistible – Season 1

Pretty Freekin Scary – Season 1

Reply 1994 – Season 1

September 22

No One Will Save You

Likes for Sale – Season 1

September 27

All the Same… or Not – Season 2

The Worst of Evil – Season 1

Reply 1997 – Season 1

September 28

The Kardashians – Season 4

September 29

Beautiful, FL

Project CC

Maxine

The Ghost

The Roof

Black Belts

What’s streaming on Binge in September?

September 1

The Directors – Season 6 (finale)

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 5 (finale)

Reservation Dogs – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Would I Lie To You? – Season 8

Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 35 (new episodes weekly)

The Sea Beyond – Season 1

Leverage – Season 1-5

Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 1

Masterchef – Season 19, Episode 5 (daily episodes)

Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 52-74

Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episode 80-102

Days of Our Lies – Season 59, Episode 76 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 47 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 11026 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9725 (daily episodes)

65

The Lost City of Z

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Magic

September 2

How To With John Wilson – Season 3 (finale)

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – Season 2 (finale)

The Holiday (2006)

September 3

WWE Payback 2023

The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 8

Knock at the Cabin

September 4

Black Ops – Season 1

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef UK – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Moebius – Season 1

Florida Man

Truth or Dare

The Goldfinch

September 5

Chicago Fire – Season 9

Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Descent of a Killer – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights – Season 2

My Pet & Me: Teeny Tiny Creatures – Season 3

Sex, Mind and the Menopause

Billion Pound Cruise – Season 1

Inside the Mind – Season 1

Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Number 23

How To Make Love Like An Englishman

September 6

Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 36 (new episodes weekly)

Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped

Inside The Operating Theatre – Season 1

Planet Earth II: Diaries – Season 1

And So It Goes

September 7

The Lovers – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Moonshine – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Badgers: Their Secret World – Season 1

September 8

Hoarder House Flipprs – Season 2

Billionaire Blooms – Season 1

999: What’s Your Emergency? – Season 4, Episode 26

The Directors – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Babylon

To Leslie

September 9

Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

September 11

The Way Home – Season 1

Aussie Gold Hunters: Mine SOS – Season 1

Grand Designs Australia Revisited – Season 3, Episodes 9-10

September 12

Bob Rogers – Voice of a Generation

The Secret Life of Lighthouses – Season 2

High Arctic Haulers – Season 1

Britain’s Novel Landscapes – Season 1

Alex Jones: Making Babies – Season 1

September 13

TMZ Presents: Stalkers in Hollywood

Inside the Tower of London – Season 3

Rollo the Viking: Exile to Conquer

Johnny & Clyde

1972: Munich’s Black September

September 14

The Sixth Commandment – Season 1

Donyale Luna: Supermodel

Abandoned Engineering – Season 9

Science’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1

It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It

September 15

Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 6

Best of Drew McIntyre in Evolve

Best of Keith Lee in Evolve

205 Live – Season 2020

Flip or Flop – Season 3

The Son

Living

Linoleum

September 16

Secrets of Playboy – Season 2

September 17

All Rise – Season 3B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

September 18

Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 21, 23-30, 33, 38

Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist

Justine Schofield Queensland Gourmet – Season 1

House of Maxwell – Season 1

September 19

Odd Mom Out – Season 1-3

September 20

Project Runway – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Amazing Engineering: Templar Castles

Paramedics – Season 1

Children of Men

September 21

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)

Young Love – Season 1

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 101-110

The Legend of the 81-Point Game

Cold Justice – Season 7

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 1

Hoarders – Season 14

Paramedics on Scene – Season 1

The Last Persian Shah

September 22

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Mythbusters: That’s Your Problem – Season 1

September 23

The Thief, His Wife and His Canoe, The Real Story

September 24

Cocaine Bear

September 25

Sam Jay Special

Home Greek Home – Season 1

Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 75-90

September 26

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 19-22

Home Town – Season 6

Wild Oman: Wonder of Arabia – Season 1

Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich – Season 1

Great Canal Journeys – Season 7

Gold Coast Cops – Season 1

September 27

Love It or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Saviour Complex – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Designing the Hebrides – Season 1

Leverage Redemption – Season 2

Trauma – Season 1

September 28

The Crusaders: Fortress of Faith

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan – Season 1

Territory Cops – Season 2

Where the Wild Men Are: Revisited – Season 4

September 29

Young Sheldon – Season 6

Botch Club with Gallows and Anderson

Mummies

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in September?

September 1

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Season 1, finale

The Wheel of Time – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

September 7

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

September 8

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Sentinelle

September 10

Till

September 11

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

September 14

The Kidnapping Day – Season 1

September 15

The Wilderness – Season 1

A Million Miles Away

Killer Coaster – Season 1

September 22

The Continental: From the World of John Wick – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Cassandro

September 25

Neighbours – Season 1

September 29

Gen V – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

September 30

Ski Jumpers

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in September?

September 1

Ghost

Pretty in Pink

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Untouchables

Chinatown

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Cast Away

Saturday Night Fever

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Roman Holiday

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Days of Thunder

Rosemary’s Baby

Sunset Boulevard

The Conversation

An Officer and a Gentleman

One Night

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1B

September 6

The Loud House – Season 7

The Patrick Star Show – Season 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show – Season 2

September 7

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4

September 8

On The Line: The Richard Williams Story

Babylon

September 9

Sing 2

They/Them

September 12

The Love Experiment

September 14

The Gold – Season 1

Teen Mom UK: OG – Season 9

September 15

The Son

September 20

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 11

September 22

Far North – Season 1

September 25

All Star Shore – Season 2

September 29

Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in September?

September 8

The Changeling

September 13

Morning Wars – Season 3

September 20

The Super Models

September 22

Still Up

September 29

Flora and Son

