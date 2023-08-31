Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in September

All too quickly, September has arrived, and with it are some great new shows and movies to watch.
This month on Aussie streaming services, we have the latest season of American Horror Story on Binge, Sex Education is back for its final round on Netflix, Morning Wars is back on Apple TV+, and Daryl Dixon gets his own The Walking Dead show on Stan.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in September 2023.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in September?
September 1
- Disenchantment: Part 5
- Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4
- A Day and a Half
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending
- Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
September 2
- Scream
September 3
- Is She the Wolf?
September 5
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
September 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Reporting for Duty
- Tahir’s House
- Predators
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
September 7
- Top Boy – Season 3
- Virgin River – Season 5
- GAMERA -Rebirth-
- What If
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3
September 8
- A Time Called You
- Burning Body
- Selling The OC – Season 2
- Spy Ops
September 12
- Glow Up – Season 5
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
September 13
- Class Act
- Freestyle
September 14
- Thursday’s Widows
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
September 15
- Miseducation
- Surviving Summer – Season 2
- The Club – Season 2
- El Conde
- Love at First Sight
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 5
September 19
- The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
- Hard Broken
September 21
- Scissor Seven – Season 4
- KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2
- Sex Education – Season 4
September 22
- Love Is Blind – Season 5
- How to Deal With a Heartbreak
- The Black Book
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
September 24
- Cocaine Bear
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
September 27
- Overhaul
- Street Flow 2
- Encounters
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Love is in the Air
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
September 29
- Do Not Disturb
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
- Mummies
What’s streaming on Stan in September?
September 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Minx – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Heels – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Billions – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Emily
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Wiggly Fruit Salad – Season 1
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Southside With You
- Gemini Man
September 2
- Brightburn
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
September 3
- Legend
- Truth About Cosmetic Treatments – Season 1
- Cujo
September 4
- I Hate You – Season 1
- My Salinger Year
- Eden
September 5
- Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- High Crimes
- Breaking Up in Rome
- The Midwife
September 6
- Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Sex Actually with Alice Levine – Season 1
- The Farewell
- Drag Race Philippines – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Toon Bops – Season 2 -3
September 7
- Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 12 (final)
- Manhunt (2019) – Season 1
- Max & Ruby – Season 8
September 8
- Crank
- Rocketman
- Beyblade Burst: Quad Drive – Season 1-2
September 9
- Joe Dirt
- R.M.N.
- Woodpeckers
September 10
- Marley & Me
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow
September 11
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Ride with Norman Reedus – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- One Ranger
- The Butterfly Effect 3
- Brother and Sister
September 12
- Guess Who
- Tori and Lokita
- Darker Than Midnight
September 13
- Get the Gringo
- Gabriel and the Mountain
September 14
- Shooter – Seasons 1-3
- Dorg Van Dango – Season 1
- Nostalgia
September 15
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5
- Paddington
- Paddington 2
- A Quiet Place
September 16
- Eat, Pray, Love
- Wonder Park
- Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
- Handle With Care
September 17
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Extinction: The Facts
- Rosie the Giant
September 18
- The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Joanna Lumley’s Britain – Season 1
September 19
- Revealed: Danielle Laidley
- St. Vincent
- Stories of Love (That Cannot Belong to This World)
- Folies Bergere
September 20
- Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League – Season 2
- Van der Valk – Season 2
- Warm Bodies
- Bajillionaires – Season 1
September 21
- Jane the Virgin – Seasons 1-5
- Widows
- Bakugan: Battle Planet – Season 1
September 22
- Jamie Johnson – Season 3
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs Bizarro League
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
September 23
- Ipcress File – Season 1
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Cobweb
September 24
- Made of Honor
- The Great Spirit
- The Most Magnificent Thing
September 25
- The Box
September 26
- The Bambers: Murder at The Farm – Season 1
- Neruda
September 27
- Polly Pocket – Season 2-3
- RED
- Mama, I’m Home
September 28
- C*A*U*G*H*T – Season 1
- Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 1
- Jack Irish – Season 3
- Monsieur Lazhar
September 29
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Downsizing
- The Happiest Man in the World
September 30
- A Knight’s Tale
- Reclaiming Amy
- Eastern Boys
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in September?
September 1
- The Jewel Thief
September 5
- Trolley Troubles
- All Wet
September 6
- The Little Mermaid (2023)
- I Am Groot – Season 2
- The Three Detectives – Season 1
- Demons and Saviors – Season 1
- Praise Petey – Season 1
- Reply 1988 – Season 1
September 8
- Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka
- The Barn Dance
- Playful Pluto
- Mickey’s Kangaroo
- Bone Trouble
- Pluto, Junior
- Merbabies
September 9
- Arthdal Chronicles – Season 2
September 13
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2
- The Other Black Girl
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Season 1
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – Season 1
- Han River Police – Season 1
- PHOENIX: EDEN17 – Season 1
- The Butterman – Season 1
September 15
- Lang Lang Plays Disney
September 20
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
- L-Pop – Season 1
- This Fool – Season 2
- The D’Amelio Show – Season 3
- Irresistible – Season 1
- Pretty Freekin Scary – Season 1
- Reply 1994 – Season 1
September 22
- No One Will Save You
- Likes for Sale – Season 1
September 27
- All the Same… or Not – Season 2
- The Worst of Evil – Season 1
- Reply 1997 – Season 1
September 28
- The Kardashians – Season 4
September 29
- Beautiful, FL
- Project CC
- Maxine
- The Ghost
- The Roof
- Black Belts
What’s streaming on Binge in September?
September 1
- The Directors – Season 6 (finale)
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 5 (finale)
- Reservation Dogs – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Would I Lie To You? – Season 8
- Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 35 (new episodes weekly)
- The Sea Beyond – Season 1
- Leverage – Season 1-5
- Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 1
- Masterchef – Season 19, Episode 5 (daily episodes)
- Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 52-74
- Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episode 80-102
- Days of Our Lies – Season 59, Episode 76 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 47 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11026 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9725 (daily episodes)
- 65
- The Lost City of Z
- The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Magic
September 2
- How To With John Wilson – Season 3 (finale)
- Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – Season 2 (finale)
- The Holiday (2006)
September 3
- WWE Payback 2023
- The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 8
- Knock at the Cabin
September 4
- Black Ops – Season 1
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef UK – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Moebius – Season 1
- Florida Man
- Truth or Dare
- The Goldfinch
September 5
- Chicago Fire – Season 9
- Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Descent of a Killer – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights – Season 2
- My Pet & Me: Teeny Tiny Creatures – Season 3
- Sex, Mind and the Menopause
- Billion Pound Cruise – Season 1
- Inside the Mind – Season 1
- Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Number 23
- How To Make Love Like An Englishman
September 6
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 36 (new episodes weekly)
- Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped
- Inside The Operating Theatre – Season 1
- Planet Earth II: Diaries – Season 1
- And So It Goes
September 7
- The Lovers – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Moonshine – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Badgers: Their Secret World – Season 1
September 8
- Hoarder House Flipprs – Season 2
- Billionaire Blooms – Season 1
- 999: What’s Your Emergency? – Season 4, Episode 26
- The Directors – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Babylon
- To Leslie
September 9
- Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 11
- The Way Home – Season 1
- Aussie Gold Hunters: Mine SOS – Season 1
- Grand Designs Australia Revisited – Season 3, Episodes 9-10
September 12
- Bob Rogers – Voice of a Generation
- The Secret Life of Lighthouses – Season 2
- High Arctic Haulers – Season 1
- Britain’s Novel Landscapes – Season 1
- Alex Jones: Making Babies – Season 1
September 13
- TMZ Presents: Stalkers in Hollywood
- Inside the Tower of London – Season 3
- Rollo the Viking: Exile to Conquer
- Johnny & Clyde
- 1972: Munich’s Black September
September 14
- The Sixth Commandment – Season 1
- Donyale Luna: Supermodel
- Abandoned Engineering – Season 9
- Science’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1
- It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It
September 15
- Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 6
- Best of Drew McIntyre in Evolve
- Best of Keith Lee in Evolve
- 205 Live – Season 2020
- Flip or Flop – Season 3
- The Son
- Living
- Linoleum
September 16
- Secrets of Playboy – Season 2
September 17
- All Rise – Season 3B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 18
- Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 21, 23-30, 33, 38
- Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist
- Justine Schofield Queensland Gourmet – Season 1
- House of Maxwell – Season 1
September 19
- Odd Mom Out – Season 1-3
September 20
- Project Runway – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Amazing Engineering: Templar Castles
- Paramedics – Season 1
- Children of Men
September 21
- American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Love – Season 1
- Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 101-110
- The Legend of the 81-Point Game
- Cold Justice – Season 7
- Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 1
- Hoarders – Season 14
- Paramedics on Scene – Season 1
- The Last Persian Shah
September 22
- The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Mythbusters: That’s Your Problem – Season 1
September 23
- The Thief, His Wife and His Canoe, The Real Story
September 24
- Cocaine Bear
September 25
- Sam Jay Special
- Home Greek Home – Season 1
- Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 75-90
September 26
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 19-22
- Home Town – Season 6
- Wild Oman: Wonder of Arabia – Season 1
- Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich – Season 1
- Great Canal Journeys – Season 7
- Gold Coast Cops – Season 1
September 27
- Love It or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Saviour Complex – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Designing the Hebrides – Season 1
- Leverage Redemption – Season 2
- Trauma – Season 1
September 28
- The Crusaders: Fortress of Faith
- History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan – Season 1
- Territory Cops – Season 2
- Where the Wild Men Are: Revisited – Season 4
September 29
- Young Sheldon – Season 6
- Botch Club with Gallows and Anderson
- Mummies
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in September?
September 1
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Season 1, finale
- The Wheel of Time – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
September 7
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
September 8
- Sitting in Bars with Cake
- Sentinelle
September 10
- Till
September 11
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
September 14
- The Kidnapping Day – Season 1
September 15
- The Wilderness – Season 1
- A Million Miles Away
- Killer Coaster – Season 1
September 22
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Cassandro
September 25
- Neighbours – Season 1
September 29
- Gen V – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 30
- Ski Jumpers
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in September?
September 1
- Ghost
- Pretty in Pink
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- The Untouchables
- Chinatown
- Forrest Gump
- Saving Private Ryan
- Cast Away
- Saturday Night Fever
- Flashdance
- Footloose (1984)
- Roman Holiday
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Days of Thunder
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Sunset Boulevard
- The Conversation
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- One Night
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1B
September 6
- The Loud House – Season 7
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 1
- Baby Shark’s Big Show – Season 2
September 7
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4
September 8
- On The Line: The Richard Williams Story
- Babylon
September 9
- Sing 2
- They/Them
September 12
- The Love Experiment
September 14
- The Gold – Season 1
- Teen Mom UK: OG – Season 9
September 15
- The Son
September 20
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 11
September 22
- Far North – Season 1
September 25
- All Star Shore – Season 2
September 29
- Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in September?
September 8
- The Changeling
September 13
- Morning Wars – Season 3
September 20
- The Super Models
September 22
- Still Up
September 29
- Flora and Son
Need a reminder of what was available to stream on Netflix, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Stan in August? Here's a full list.
