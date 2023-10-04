Google’s Pixel 8 Phones Have a New Look and Better Photo Features

We are in the midst of new phone season. Not long ago, Apple launched its iPhone 15s, and just yesterday, Samsung revealed its Galaxy S23 FE. Today, we’ve also heard more from Google about the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

In the past, we’ve been quite impressed with Google’s Pixel Pro models, and this generation appears to be yet another step up. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8: Design, cameras and new features

Image: Google

Both of Google’s new Pixel phones have seen a fairly significant re-design, moving away from stark edges to rounded corners and a flat display. The Pixel 8 is the smaller phone and is crafted from a satin metal frame with polished back glass.

The Google Tensor G3 chip powers the phone, providing powerful AI features for photo and video.

The cameras on the Pixel 8 are pretty much the same as the Pixel 7; however, the upgraded chipset allows for new photo and video features like audio magic eraser (for removing annoying background sounds in your videos) and Magic Editor (for removing background objects in images) and Best Take (allowing you to create a blended version of a photo that has everyone smiling). The camera has also been upgraded with Macro Focus to help you get up close and personal with objects without suffering blurriness.

Specs:

6.2-inch display, 1080 x 2400 OLED

60-120Hz refresh rate

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Beyond 24-hour battery life (up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver)

Fast charging capable

8 GB RAM

Google Tensor G3

Cameras: 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10.5MP selfie camera

Colours: Obsidian, Hazel, Rose

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design, cameras and new features

Image: Google

As always, Google has saved its best features for the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Like the base model, the Pixel 8 Pro has received a design upgrade, with curved edges and a flat display made from polished aluminium and matte back glass. It also runs on the Tensor G3 chip, providing enhanced AI features and processing power for its new features and cameras.

The main differences between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the cameras, with the Pro sporting a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. New camera features that are coming soon to the Pixel 8 Pro include Video Boost technology (for HDR+ and enhanced colour grading) and Night Sight Video (for low light videos).

The super actua display has a higher peak brightness at 2400 nits, and the refresh rate varies between 1 to 120Hz rather than the 60 to 120Hz that the Pixel 8 is capable of.

Another main difference between models is the inclusion of an inbuilt thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro, that allows you to hold your phone up to an object and quickly take its temperature (up to 200°C).

Specs:

6.7-inch display, 1344 x 2992 Super Actua display LTPO OLED

1-120Hz refresh rate

Up to 2400 nits peak brightness

Beyond 24-hour battery life (up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver)

Fast charging capable

12 GB RAM

Google Tensor G3

Cameras: 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 48MP telephoto camera (5x optical zoom), 10.5MP selfie camera

Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have enhanced security features like an in-built VPN by Google One, Face Unlock and seven years of OS security and feature updates. This means your Pixel 8 phones will continue to receive support over the next seven generations.

Pixel 8 Price and Availability

Image: Google

Now the important stuff. Storage-wise, the Pixel 8 will be available in 128 GB or 256 GB sizes, while the Pixel 8 Pro is offered in 128 GB/ 256 GB/ 512 GB/ 1TB GB.

The Pixel 8 starts at $1,199 (up from the $999 price point for the Pixel 7), and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,699 (up from $1,299 for the Pixel 7 Pro).

Both phones will be available for pre-order from today, with general availability starting October 12.

Lead Image Credit: Google

This article has been updated since its original publication date.